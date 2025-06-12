Irish boxer Kellie Harrington inspires teenage girls at special training session
OLYMPIC medallist Kellie Harrington ran a special training session for teenage girls at the Mansion House in Dublin.

The Dublin-born boxer, who took gold at Tokyo 2020 and in Paris last year, is the only Irish boxer to contest and win back-to-back Olympic finals.

Kellie Harrington puts Lord Mayor of Dublin Emma Blain through her paces at the Mansion house

Last week she was back in her home city, where she ran a training session with 12 teenage girls which was hosted by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Emma Blain.

The session was part of Ms Blain’s initiative to promote the participation and retention of girls in sport, which she has confirmed as one of her priorities for her term in office.

All of the girls who attended had won the training session with Ms Harrington as part of a raffle held on the day.

“I want to sincerely thank Kellie for agreeing to take part in this very important session,” Ms Blain said.

“This wasn’t just about boxing,” she added.

“She is an inspiration to the next generation of girls, and I wanted them to hear from someone who I knew they would respect about the importance of sport, teamwork and leadership.

“I can’t think of a better person than Kellie to impart those life lessons.”

