New York Jets launch first girls flag football league in Ireland

THE New York Jets American football team is in Dublin today launching their new girls flag football league.

Eighty girls, aged from 12 to 15 years old, attended the event from eight schools across the capital.

It marked the start of their time in the new league, which will see them take part in five weeks of league matches before going head-to-head in a final championship event in April.

The Jets NFL Girls Flag league, which was launched at the Sport Ireland Campus, is the first of its kind in Ireland and aims to increase participation in sports by girls.

Girls flag football is a non-contact version of American football, which will be officially included in the LA 2028 Olympic Games.

Today’s launch event included a panel discussion hosted by Her Sport Founder, Niamh Tallon.

Tallon was joined on stage for the discussion by a host of special guests, including Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, Eli Hodges, Jets Director of Community Relations and Youth Football, Afia Law, of NFL International Flag Football Development, and Megan Howe and Helen Smyth from the Irish Wolfhounds Flag Football Team.

Following the panel event, Jets running back Isaiah Davis joined the girls in some skill-based activities before they were presented with their official Nike league kits.

Then the competitive action got underway with the first round of league fixtures.

“We are delighted to be announcing the launch of our new Jets NFL Girls Flag league here in Dublin and welcoming 80 new girls into our growing family in Ireland,” said Jesse Linder, Jets Vice President of Community Relations.

“Creating opportunities to grow girls’ participation in sport is a key priority for the Jets, both at home and in our international markets,” he added.

“NFL Flag provides the perfect platform to support this ambition, teaching skills and providing benefits both on and off the field,” he explained.

“Spending time in Dublin this week, we can see and feel the excitement around our sport and hope the league can play a part in engaging a new generation of girls with the Jets and the NFL.”

Dublin Lord Mayor Emma Blain has given her full support to the “fantastic” initiative.

“The positive impacts of female participation in sport at a young age are powerful and lasting and this is why, as Lord Mayor, I have prioritised the promotion and participation of women and girls in sport,” Ms Blain said.

“The league launched by the Jets is a fantastic moment to be part of and will provide an inclusive and safe environment for girls to enjoy sport across Dublin,” she added.

Schools participating in Dublin’s new Girls Flag Football league include Ardscoil La Salle, Trinity Comprehensive, Stanhope Secondary School, St Marys Holy Faith Glasnevin, Loreto College Crumlin, St. Louis High School, Larkin Community College and CBS Westland Row.

In 2023, the Jets launched their first NFL supported girls flag football league in the UK.

The league started with 12 teams and has since expanded to 28 teams located throughout the greater London area.