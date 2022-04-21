Munster and Ulster have announced their teams for the URC clash tomorrow night

THE TEAM'S for Munster and Ulster in the Kingspan Stadium in the URC's Friday night clash have been released today.
The team are as follows:
Munster:
There are seven changes to the side that beat Exeter Chiefs last weekend.
Front Row: Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer.
Second Row: Thomas Ahern Jean Kleyn.
Backrow: Jack O'Donoghue (capt), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.
Half backs: Joey Carbery (outhalf) Craig Casey(scrumhalf)
Center's: Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende
Wingers: Shane Daly, Mike Haley
Fullback: Keith Earls.
Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Fineen Wycherley, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Chris Cloete
Simon Zebo is unavailable due to "personal reasons".
O'Mahony - along with hooker Niall Scannell suffered knocks in last week's win against Exeter Chiefs.
Ulster
Ulster have made just three changes
Front Row: Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Marty Moore;
Second Row: Alan O'Connor, Iain Henderson (capt);
Backrow: Matty Rea, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.
Half backs: Mike Lowry (outhalf), John Cooney(scrumhalf)
Centre's: James Hume, Stuart McCloskey
Wingers: Rob Baloucoune Ethan McIlroy
Fullback: Stewart Moore
Replacements: Brad Roberts, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Sean Reidy, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.
Billy Burns is sidelined due to a head injury
