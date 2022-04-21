Munster and Ulster have announced their teams for the URC clash tomorrow night

THE TEAM'S for Munster and Ulster in the Kingspan Stadium in the URC's Friday night clash have been released today.

The team are as follows:

Munster:

There are seven changes to the side that beat Exeter Chiefs last weekend.

Front Row: Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron and Stephen Archer.

Second Row: Thomas Ahern Jean Kleyn.

Backrow: Jack O'Donoghue (capt), John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen.

Half backs: Joey Carbery (outhalf) Craig Casey(scrumhalf)

Center's: Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende

Wingers: Shane Daly, Mike Haley

Fullback: Keith Earls.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Jason Jenkins, Fineen Wycherley, Conor Murray, Ben Healy, Chris Cloete

Simon Zebo is unavailable due to "personal reasons".

O'Mahony - along with hooker Niall Scannell suffered knocks in last week's win against Exeter Chiefs.



Here is your Munster side to face Ulster in Belfast tomorrow night 💪#ULSvMUN #SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 21, 2022



Ulster

Ulster have made just three changes

Front Row: Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Marty Moore;

Second Row: Alan O'Connor, Iain Henderson (capt);

Backrow: Matty Rea, Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney.

Half backs: Mike Lowry (outhalf), John Cooney(scrumhalf)

Centre's: James Hume, Stuart McCloskey

Wingers: Rob Baloucoune Ethan McIlroy

Fullback: Stewart Moore

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Eric O’Sullivan, Gareth Milasinovich, Sam Carter, Sean Reidy, Nathan Doak, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.

Billy Burns is sidelined due to a head injury