Munster have named a team for the game against Zebre Parma

GRAHAM ROWNTREE has named his starting team for the game against Zebre Parma at Musgrave Park (5.05pm) Saturday.
Munster have lost their first games of the United Rugby Championship and will be looking to make it a first win in three.
Academy duo Conor Phillips and Patrick Campbell start on the wings.
Craig Casey and Mike Haley start at halfbacks.
Stephen Archer will make his 250th Munster appearance from the bench
Mike Haley starts at full-back, while Peter O’Mahony captains the side from the backrow.
Jeremy Loughman, Conor Murray and Rory Scannell all start on the bench
The team is as follows
📢 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT | The Munster side to face Zebre at Musgrave Park tomorrow has been named.
Academy duo Conor Phillips & Patrick Campbell start with Phillips making his Munster debut.
Full details: https://t.co/ov2GepJcr9#MUNvZEB #SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/tDsct3934y
— Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) September 30, 2022
Munster starting team
Fulback. 15 Mike Haley
Winger. 14 Conor Phillips
Centres. 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12. Dan Goggin,
Winger. 11 Patrick Campbell
Outhalf. 10 Ben Healy, Scrumhalf. 9 Craig Casey
Frontrow. 1 Dave Kilcoyne, 2. Niall Scannell,3. Keynan Knox
Secondrow. 4 Fineen Wycherley, 5. Tadhg Beirne
Backrow.6. Jack O’Donoghue, 7. Peter O’Mahony (C), 8. Jack O’Sullivan
Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Edwin Edogbo, Ruadhan Quinn, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Rory Scannell.