Munster have named a team for the game against Zebre Parma
GRAHAM ROWNTREE has named his starting team for the game against Zebre Parma at Musgrave Park (5.05pm) Saturday.  

Munster have lost their first games of the United Rugby Championship and will be looking to make it a first win in three.  

Academy duo Conor Phillips and Patrick Campbell start on the wings. 

Craig Casey and Mike Haley start at halfbacks. 

Stephen Archer will make his 250th Munster appearance from the bench 

Mike Haley starts at full-back, while Peter O’Mahony captains the side from the backrow. 

Jeremy Loughman, Conor Murray and Rory Scannell all start on the bench 

The team is as follows

Munster starting team

Fulback. 15 Mike Haley
Winger. 14 Conor Phillips
Centres. 13 Malakai Fekitoa, 12. Dan Goggin,
Winger. 11 Patrick Campbell
Outhalf. 10 Ben Healy, Scrumhalf. 9 Craig Casey
Frontrow. 1 Dave Kilcoyne, 2. Niall Scannell,3.  Keynan Knox
Secondrow. 4 Fineen Wycherley, 5. Tadhg Beirne
Backrow.6. Jack O’Donoghue, 7. Peter O’Mahony (C), 8. Jack O’Sullivan

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Edwin Edogbo, Ruadhan Quinn, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Rory Scannell.

