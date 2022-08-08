IRELAND DEFENDER Nathan Collins has said 'settling at Wolves has been easy'.

Collins played in Wolves opening game against Leeds last weekend but was unable to keep a clean sheet in the 2-1 defeat at Elland Road.

An early goal from Daniel Podence was cancelled out by Rodrigo and new Leeds signing Brenden Aaronson's goals.

Collins played 90 minutes in the game and felt that Wolves deserved more .

“I believe so. I thought we played well enough, I thought we created enough on the day, and I thought we defended well to have taken something away from this game," Collins said to Wolves official website.



“I thought we created a lot, I thought we did well as a unit and defended well, but to be fair, they created a few chances and that’s the Premier League, it’s going to happen, but overall, I thought we were good.”

Despite losing his first game Collins had claimed that settling into his new club has been easy for him.

He also believes he can achieve what Bruno Lage wants from him,

“It’s been easy because it was a really positive pre-season. The lads have been really good and it’s a good club to come and settle into," he added.

“What he [Lage] wants from me, I think I can do as a player and he’s been encouraging me, he’s been coaching me and it’s a really good relationship so far, so long may it continue.”