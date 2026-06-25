Netball Ireland’s women’s team confirms Sisk as official sponsor

SISK has been announced as the official sponsor of Netball Ireland’s women’s team.

The sporting organisation has confirmed that the longstanding construction firm will provide financial support to improve the training and development of their athletes.

The partnership comes as the team, known as The Emeralds, is preparing for two major upcoming tournaments.

The first will seen them compete at the Netball World Cup Qualifiers (Europe) in Scotland in September.

This will be followed with them taking part in the Singapore Nations Cup in November.

“Sisk's investment in The Emeralds, Netball Ireland’s international squad, fits with our vision of fostering female talent and breaking down barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields,” Netball Ireland President Lynette Wall said.

The announcement was made in line with International Women in Engineering Day.

“Netball Ireland’s women’s team embodies the ambition, leadership and resilience we champion in Sisk so our partnership with The Emeralds is a natural fit,” Sisk’s Head of Legal, Maria Kennedy said.

“We are very proud to support a team of female athletes who excel on the court and also champion greater representation for women across sport and construction, inspiring the next generation," she added.

In Ireland, there are over 3,000 registered Netball Ireland members.

The Emeralds team membes balance full‑time work or study with their netball careers – where they compete at the highest level and often self‑fund their international commitments.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.