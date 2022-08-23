New Waterford FC owner Andy Pilley believes that 'Irish football is on the incline'

YESTERDAY FLEETWOOD'S OWNER Andy Pilley completed a full takeover of First Division side Waterford Football Club.

Pilley (52) made his fortune in energy and is also the chairman of League One side Fleetwood Town FC. Pilley also owns lower league sides in South Africa and the UAE - snapped up the Blues for a six-figure sum short of the €1.3m valuation.

Pilley took over Fleetwood in 2004. The club were in the North West Counties League Division One and have since made their way up the English divisions to League One, where they have stayed for many years

A statement on from Pilley on Waterford's website read: "This is a real honour to have acquired Waterford FC, who I believe remain one of the biggest in Irish Football.

The opportunity was presented to me last week and having attended the games against Galway and Cork I was blown away by the level of support from the fans, the passion of the local people and the potential there is here at the club."

The new Waterford owner has said the club has potential, but first off all it needs stability.

📝 WATERFORD FC STATEMENT



Waterford Football Club are delighted to confirm Andy Pilley has completed a full takeover of the club.



Full statement 👉 https://t.co/kWsWuFAOIU#WaterfordFC — Waterford FC (@WaterfordFCie) August 22, 2022

“The potential here in Waterford is enormous. As the new owner, you look at the Irish Premier League, you look at Europe, but there’s an order of events, said

“And in that order of events, the first thing this club needs are stability.”

He also believes that Irish football has tremendous upside, and that good times could happen in that part of Munster

“I believe that Irish football is on the incline. I think there are good times ahead. If I can help some of these boys fulfil their dream and get them across to the EFL," he added

“If they progress nothing would make me happier than shaking their hand and watching them on Match of the Day on a Saturday night.”

Waterford play Malahide in the FAI Cup on Saturday at 17.00