Northern Ireland women's team manager is in hot water for saying female sides are 'more emotional than mens

09/04/11 CLYDESDALE BANK PREMIER LEAGUE.KILMARNOCK v INVERNESS CT (1-1).RUGBY PARK - KILMARNOCK.Kilmarnock caretaker manager Kenny Sheils (Photo by Sammy TurnerSNS Group via Getty Images)

THE MANAGER OF the Northern Ireland women's team is in hot water for comments made yesterday after his side were beaten 5-0 by England in their 2023 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

Kenny Shiels  side let in four goals in the second half and also lost 3-1 to Austria on Friday.

The 65-year-old blamed his sides inability to keep out a flurry of goals in games as women being 'too emotional.'



Speaking after the game Shiels said:

‘In the women’s game, I’ve noticed, as I’m sure you’re aware, if you go through the patterns,’ Shiels claimed.

‘When a team concedes a goal they concede a second one in a very very short period of time, right through the whole spectrum of the women’s game, because girls and women are more emotional than men.

So, they didn't score very well.

‘When we went 1-0 down we tried to slow it down to give them time to get that emotional imbalance out of their heads. That's an issue we have. Not just in Northern Ireland but all of the countries in the world.’

Shiels then mentioned that he shouldn't have told members of the media that:

‘I shouldn’t have told you that.’, he added.

Twitter users vented their fury at Shiels comments,

One account said:

'And with that, Kenny Shiels has just talked himself out of his plum job and the Euros this summer with the Northern Ireland Women’s team.'

Another said: 

Oh no no no .. that is something you just don't say especially when you manage the team. What a confidence boost he's just given them.. not

All of this comes days after Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reacted and swiped and broke the phone of a young fan, who was jeering him for losing 1-0 to Everton. 

Northern Ireland were playing in front of a crowd of 15,348 at Windsor Park in Belfast - a record for a women's match in the country.

The Irish Football Association has been approached for comment.



