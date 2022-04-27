The Gaelic Athletic Association's 10th year anniversary of the All-Britain Championships takes place this summer at Tir Chonaill Gaels in the London Borough of Ealing in west London.

The event will take place from 8th to 11th September and will welcome participants from GAA clubs and schools from all over England, Scotland, and Wales, with an invitation to a cross-community Ulster team, Cuchulainns also to come.

Organisers of the event hope to get more than 3,000 children taking part for first time since the tournaments inception, which shows the fantastic growth of GAA in Britain.

Hurling's biggest prize the Liam MacCarthy Cup and football’s Sam Maguire will also be on show for the decade celebration.

O'Neill's Sport, the Irish sportswear brand have again agreed to become one of the main sponsors for the event.

Seán Scanlon, the UK GAA Sales manager spoke to The Irish Post about how special the relationship between O’Neill and the GAA is,

“O’ Neill’s are synonymous with GAA all over the world and especially in Britain since the beginning of the All-Britain Competition (ABC's), but even before that O’Neill’s have been supplying gear to team’s all over the UK,” he said.

“We have been there since day one with the ABC’s and the Irish post and jumped at the opportunity to support such a big competition and it’s ultimately about growing the game in the UK and we are full behind that with supply of kit and with whatever way we can help.”

When asked what excites him most about the ABC’s, he added,

“I was blown away by the amount of kids that were at the event and the logistics of it all, and how it was run on the day.”

“The standard of the games and the excitement on the kid’s faces, that was all really eye-catching to see. It was my first year there last year and it was great to catch up with other members of the Irish community.”

“First, second, third generation Irish people that you have a connection with that you can relate to and have a story with.”

“It was a great three days and without Covid now it seem it’s going to be biggest event yet with the 10 year landmark makes it very exciting to be a part of.”

O’Neill’s have also produced a 10 year anniversary jersey for the event. It will feature all the clubs in Britain on the jersey as a kind of watermark feature to celebrate the landmark.

The Jersey will be available at the stalls on the day and also eager buyers will be able to get their online said Scanlon.