Olympian Phil Healy retires from athletics

SPRINTER Phil Healy has announced her retirement from international athletics.

The Cork-native, who has represented Ireland twice at the Olympics, confirmed today her retirement from that competitive arena.

"It has been the greatest honour and privilege to represent Ireland over the past 14 consecutive years,” she said.

"Athletics has given me memories that I will cherish forever, friendships that will last a lifetime, and opportunities I could only have dreamed of as a young girl joining Bandon AC.”

Healy, 41, has enjoyed a decorated career as one of Ireland’s greatest ever sprinters.

Representing Ireland for the last 14 years, she has established herself as one of the leading sprinters of her generation, competing on the world and European stage across the 100m, 200m and 400m.

During her career Healy set three individual Irish senior records and played a role in more than a dozen national relay records across women’s and mixed relay events achievements.

A former Irish 200m and 100m record holder, as well as former Irish indoor 200m record holder, she is one of the fastest women Ireland has ever produced.

In 2018 she made history by becoming the first Irish athlete in over 40 years to hold both the national 100m and 200m records simultaneously, retaining them for several years.

In addition, she set a new benchmark for Irish sprinting by becoming the first Irish athlete to break the 23-second barrier in the 200m.

She became the first Irish woman to compete in three track events at the same Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020, lining up in the 200m, 400m and mixed 4x400m relay.

That mixed relay team went on to make history by becoming the first Irish relay team to reach an Olympic final.

She was also part of the team at the 2024 European Championships in Rome, which saw Ireland claim silver in the women’s 4x400m relay in a then national record of 3:22.71.

Healy would again help make history at Paris 2024, playing a key role in Ireland’s women’s 4x400m relay team producing one of the defining moments of the Olympic Games.

The Irish quartet delivered a national record of 3:19.90 to finish fourth in the Olympic final, missing out on a medal by just 0.18 seconds.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have experienced so many special moments throughout my career,” Healy said today.

“From breaking Irish records and winning national titles to becoming a two-time Olympian, competing in Olympic finals and standing on a European podium with my relay teammates, I have been lucky enough to achieve more than I ever imagined.

She added: “Over the years, I have had the privilege of working with and learning from some truly remarkable people.

“No athlete achieves success alone, and I am deeply thankful to everyone who has been part of my journey. In particular, my family, friends, my coach Shane McCormack and his family have played an invaluable role in my development and success.

"I am also extremely grateful to Athletics Ireland, Sport Ireland, the Olympic Federation of Ireland, and their management teams for their support throughout my career.

“A heartfelt thank you to everyone who stood by me through both the highs and the lows. Your encouragement, belief and support have meant more than words can express.”

She added: “As I look ahead to the next chapter, I do so with great excitement and gratitude.

“Athletics will always hold a special place in my heart, having shaped my life and given me so many unforgettable experiences.

“While my competitive career may be ending, my connection to sport will always remain strong. I look forward to supporting my teammates and watching athletics continue to thrive and grow both in Ireland and beyond. Míle buíochas."