On this day six-years ago Robbie Brady scored that goal against Italy at Euro 2016

IT WAS six-years ago to this day that Robbie Brady produced one of the greatest moments in Ireland's history. 

In 2016, The Republic of Ireland beat Italy 1-0 in Lille to secure a place in the knockout stages of UEFA EURO 2016 thanks to Brady's late header in France.  

Wes Hoolahan delivered a delicious cross in the 85th minute straight onto his fellow Dubliner's noggin and the rest was history.  

Salvatore Sirigu had not a clue, excuse the rhyme, but it was a moment that Irish fans in the stadium, and watching at home would never forget.  

Ireland would face France in the next round and lose out by a score of 2-1 thanks to a brace from Antoine Griezmann. 

Darren O’Dea was a member of the Ireland squad at the time wrote in his column for the Irish Daily Star and said: 'It was sheer guts; it was glory and utter will to win' 

The emotion of the players as they lapped up the applause from their supporters was a joy to see. 

‘And the tears from Robbie Brady probably made every single Irish person in Lille last night and watching at home well up.’ 

‘I was delighted that Robbie got the goal. Along with Jeff Hendrick, he was our standout player last night.’ 

‘And for Wes Hoolahan to send over that cross moments after missing a sitter, serious balls of steel. 

‘It was the ball of the tournament; the best cross I have seen in a long time. 

‘He put it on a plate for Robbie, who must have covered some amount of ground to get into the box and get his head on the ball.’ 

It has earned him iconic status and he deserves it, not only because he has been so good for us, but because he has serious drive and guts.’ 

