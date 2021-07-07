One in four Irish people want England to win the Euros, study shows
Sport

One in four Irish people want England to win the Euros, study shows

Pic: Paddy Power

OVER a quarter of Irish people say they want Gareth Southgate's England to win the Euros, a new survey has shown.

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power recently commissioned a study to find out where Ireland supporters' loyalties truly lie ahead of the final few days of the tournament.

After polling over 1,000 people from north and south of the border, results show that 26% admitted that they wanted to see the Three Lions bring it home, while 74% maintained the usual 'anyone but England' stance and said they hoped the Three Lions would be knocked out.

Only one Irish county was decidedly pro-England. Over half (52%) of respondent in Tipperary said they'd like to see the English go all the way, while counties Roscommon, Laois and Antrim weren't far behind with 45% each.

pic: Paddy Power

On the other side, Co. Cavan was the most anti-England area of the country. Just 9% of respondents said they wanted England to win, followed closely by Sligo (14%) and Donegal (15%).

It comes ahead of the England's semi-final tie against Denmark at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday evening where the winner will go onto to Sunday's final to face Italy, who overcame Spain in a dramatic penalty shootout on Tuesday.

Last month, Paddy Power erected an antagonistic mural in Dublin depicting Jack Grealish and Declan Rice - two players who controversially switched allegiances from Ireland to England - alongside the caption: 'Come on you boys in white'.

Created to promote their #SaveOurGame campaign, Paddy Power said they would donate €10,000 to grassroots football in Ireland every time England score at Euro 2020, with a €100,000 minimum donation guaranteed.

Pic: Paddy Power

A spokesperson from Paddy Power said: "We asked Irish fans to get behind England as part of our #SaveOurGame campaign, but it looks like old habits die hard.

"Only 26% of our fellow countrymen and women will get behind the Three Lions. But off you're part of that cohort, head to Tipperary [on Wednesday] night where you'll find yourself amongst your kin in the majority.

"And don't be surprised to see the flag of St George hanging over the Rock of Cashel come Sunday should Gareth Southgate navigate his charges to the final."

See More: England, Euro 2020, Football, Paddy Power, Sport, Survey

Related

How many of the England team could play for Ireland?
News 4 hours ago

How many of the England team could play for Ireland?

By: Jack Beresford

RTE's George Hamilton accused of being 'bitter' about England's 4-0 win over Ukraine at Euro 2020
News 2 days ago

RTE's George Hamilton accused of being 'bitter' about England's 4-0 win over Ukraine at Euro 2020

By: Jack Beresford

'Life will be impossible for us all if England win’ - Eamon Dunphy supporting Germany at Euro 2020
News 1 week ago

'Life will be impossible for us all if England win’ - Eamon Dunphy supporting Germany at Euro 2020

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Irish boys raise €72K for special needs school by walking 250 kilometres to Cliffs of Moher
Life & Style 1 hour ago

Irish boys raise €72K for special needs school by walking 250 kilometres to Cliffs of Moher

By: Rachael O'Connor

Dublin Marathon cancelled for second year running due to Covid-19
News 4 hours ago

Dublin Marathon cancelled for second year running due to Covid-19

By: Harry Brent

Tributes paid to young lifeguard who died in surfing accident in County Clare
News 7 hours ago

Tributes paid to young lifeguard who died in surfing accident in County Clare

By: Rachael O'Connor

Former U2 stage manager rescued off Cork coast by RNLI after 52 days at sea
News 8 hours ago

Former U2 stage manager rescued off Cork coast by RNLI after 52 days at sea

By: Rachael O'Connor

Two women (60s and 70s) struck by van while out walking in hit and run attack
News 9 hours ago

Two women (60s and 70s) struck by van while out walking in hit and run attack

By: Rachael O'Connor