PADRAIG HARRINGTON won his second PGA Tour Champions title at the DICK's Sporting Goods Open in New York this weekend.

Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open back in June and has now followed that win up with his latest win.

Harrington fired a five-under final round of 67, with birdies on 2, 3, 9, 11 and 12.

The 50-year-old finished the event on 16 under, three clear of Weir and Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee.

The Dubliner admitted that he was happy with game in New York.

“Unusual for me, no drama, no real drama,” Harrington said. “Normally, I create something coming home. ... Got the right breaks at the right time, holed the right putts and played nicely," he said



Win secured.@padraig_h is locked in for the Charles Schwab Cup 🔐 pic.twitter.com/ajaDxThERu — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 21, 2022



“I really like the greens. Greens were awesome,” Harrington said. “I committed to giving my putts a run all week, which I did, and I holed my fair share. Played nicely. The golf course suited me.”

Speaking afterwards, Harrington also claimed he now intends to overtake leader Steven Alker on the Charles Schwab money list.

"I am obviously going to play more now. I had intended to go home after this trip and play a DP World Tour schedule through September. But I think I will come back now and play at least a couple of those events in September," he added

"I am a bit behind and Steve who is obviously playing very well and some of the other guys are playing great but the more events I get in, I have got to make it up with numbers."

The next event is the Ally Challenge at the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, August 26-28.