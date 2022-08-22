Padraig Harrington won his second PGA Tour Champions title at the DICK's Sporting Goods Open in New York this weekend
Sport

Padraig Harrington won his second PGA Tour Champions title at the DICK's Sporting Goods Open in New York this weekend

ENDICOTT, NY - AUGUST 21: Padraig Harrington of Ireland poses for photographs with the trophy following the final round of the DICK'S Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Club on August 21, 2022 in Endicott, New York. (Photo by Ryan Young/Getty Images)

PADRAIG HARRINGTON won his second PGA Tour Champions title at the DICK's Sporting Goods Open in New York this weekend.  

Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open back in June and has now followed that win up with his latest win.  

Harrington fired a five-under final round of 67, with birdies on 2, 3, 9, 11 and 12. 

The 50-year-old finished the event on 16 under, three clear of Weir and Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee. 

The Dubliner admitted that he was happy with game in New York. 

“Unusual for me, no drama, no real drama,” Harrington said. “Normally, I create something coming home. ... Got the right breaks at the right time, holed the right putts and played nicely," he said 



 

“I really like the greens. Greens were awesome,” Harrington said. “I committed to giving my putts a run all week, which I did, and I holed my fair share. Played nicely. The golf course suited me.” 

Speaking afterwards, Harrington also claimed he now intends to overtake leader Steven Alker on the Charles Schwab money list. 

"I am obviously going to play more now. I had intended to go home after this trip and play a DP World Tour schedule through September. But I think I will come back now and play at least a couple of those events in September," he added 

"I am a bit behind and Steve who is obviously playing very well and some of the other guys are playing great but the more events I get in, I have got to make it up with numbers." 

The next event is the Ally Challenge at the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, August 26-28.

See More: DICK's Sporting Goods Open, Golf, Padraig Harrington

Related

ICYMI: Mark English won bronze for Ireland in the 800m at the European Championships on Sunday
Sport 27 minutes ago

ICYMI: Mark English won bronze for Ireland in the 800m at the European Championships on Sunday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

UWCL REPORT | Valur 3-0 Shelbourne
Sport 2 hours ago

UWCL REPORT | Valur 3-0 Shelbourne

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Celtic overcome Hearts to move two points clear at the top of the table
Sport 17 hours ago

Celtic overcome Hearts to move two points clear at the top of the table

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Important artefacts related to the death of Michael Collins go on display in Kilmainham Gaol
Irish History 18 minutes ago

Important artefacts related to the death of Michael Collins go on display in Kilmainham Gaol

By: Connell McHugh

Michael Bublé announces birth of fourth child
Entertainment 55 minutes ago

Michael Bublé announces birth of fourth child

By: Connell McHugh

5 locations in Ireland that are special to Irish-Americans
Life & Style 2 hours ago

5 locations in Ireland that are special to Irish-Americans

By: Irish Post

Fascinating letter from Irish woman to family in 1922 describes Civil War, Michael Collins' death
News 3 hours ago

Fascinating letter from Irish woman to family in 1922 describes Civil War, Michael Collins' death

By: Irish Post

Boxer Tyson Fury pays tribute to cousin stabbed to death in Manchester in 'senseless act'
News 15 hours ago

Boxer Tyson Fury pays tribute to cousin stabbed to death in Manchester in 'senseless act'

By: Gerard Donaghy