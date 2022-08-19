Preview: Ireland vs Japan details

IRELAND WILL play Japan in the first game of their two part series of Japan tomorrow morning.
Greg McWilliams has selected a number of players for the test, who have never won a cap for their country.
Méabh Deely, Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton and Dannah O’Brien all start tomorrow,
The Irish will face a Japan side, who are ranked 12th in women's rugby rankings
Here are some details for the game against Japan tomorrow.
𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧'𝐬 𝐑𝐮𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐳𝐮𝐨𝐤𝐚! ✅
Check out the best action shots from this morning's Ireland squad session at Ecopa Stadium ⬇️#JapanTour2022 | #NothingLikeIt
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 19, 2022
Date
Saturday August 20
KICKOFF
The game gets underway at 7pm local time, which is 11am in Ireland.
Venue
Ecopa Stadium
Ireland team:
Méabh Deely, Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton, Enya Breen, Aoife Doyle, Hannah O’Brien, Ailsa Hughes; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Katie O’Dwyer, Nichola Fryday, Sam Monaghan, Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Hannah O’Connor
Replacements:
Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Christy Haney, Taryn Schutzler, Grace Moore, Nicole Cronin, Leah Tarpey, Molly Scuffil-McCabe
TV
TG4 will have live coverage of the game, coverage starts at 10.40am.
ONLINE
RTE.ie/sport and the RTÉ News app
What's Greg McWilliams
“It is a hugely exciting time for everyone involved in the programme as we prepare to face Japan in these two Summer Tests and for us, it’s all about hard work, development and opportunity.
“With that in mind, it is exciting to include a number of young players this weekend and we are all looking forward to seeing them pull on the green jersey having worked so hard over the last couple of months.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬! 🟢#JapanTour2022 | #NothingLikeIt
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 18, 2022