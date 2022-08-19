Preview: Ireland vs Japan details

IRELAND WILL play Japan in the first game of their two part series of Japan tomorrow morning.

Greg McWilliams has selected a number of players for the test, who have never won a cap for their country.

Méabh Deely, Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton and Dannah O’Brien all start tomorrow,

The Irish will face a Japan side, who are ranked 12th in women's rugby rankings

Here are some details for the game against Japan tomorrow.

𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧'𝐬 𝐑𝐮𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐳𝐮𝐨𝐤𝐚! ✅



Check out the best action shots from this morning's Ireland squad session at Ecopa Stadium ⬇️#JapanTour2022 | #NothingLikeIt — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 19, 2022

Date

Saturday August 20

KICKOFF

The game gets underway at 7pm local time, which is 11am in Ireland.

Venue

Ecopa Stadium

Ireland team:

Méabh Deely, Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton, Enya Breen, Aoife Doyle, Hannah O’Brien, Ailsa Hughes; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Katie O’Dwyer, Nichola Fryday, Sam Monaghan, Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Hannah O’Connor

Replacements:

Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Christy Haney, Taryn Schutzler, Grace Moore, Nicole Cronin, Leah Tarpey, Molly Scuffil-McCabe

TV

TG4 will have live coverage of the game, coverage starts at 10.40am.

ONLINE

RTE.ie/sport and the RTÉ News app

What's Greg McWilliams

“It is a hugely exciting time for everyone involved in the programme as we prepare to face Japan in these two Summer Tests and for us, it’s all about hard work, development and opportunity.

“With that in mind, it is exciting to include a number of young players this weekend and we are all looking forward to seeing them pull on the green jersey having worked so hard over the last couple of months.