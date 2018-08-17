Prince Harry tells Galway's Joe Canning he 'is a bit of a god'

This weekend’s All-Ireland hurling final between Galway and Limerick might generate more interest than usual at Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry and the new Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle were in Dublin recently, during which time they undertook a tour of Croke Park.

GAA stars Michael Murphy and Joe Canning were there to give them some insight into the traditional Irish sports.

But it is Canning who seemingly made the biggest impression.

“We spoke about the amateur ethos and how we play,” Canning told the Irish Independent.

“They are lovely people, so it was nice to meet them. They are very down to earth.”

Canning’s success with the sliotar is now known far and wide – to such an extent that Royal watcher Harry ribbed him about being 'a bit of a God.'

“He said something like that, alright. But I think he was having a bit of a laugh with me,” the four-time All Star said.