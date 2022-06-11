Report:Ireland finally end the Nations League hoodoo with 3-0 win over Scotland at the Aviva thanks to Michael Obafemi screamer

IRELAND WON their first Nations League game ever 3-0 against Scotland, thanks to an Alan Browne goal Troy Parrot's tidy finish with his head in the first half and Micheal Obafemi's 35-yard wondergoal in front of the Irish fans.

The win stops the rot of having lost 14 games since 2018, when the Nations League first started.

Ireland came into the game with two losses in this year's Nations League and were up against a dogged Scotland side that were unbeaten in four games.

This was Ireland's first meeting with Scotland since June 2015 at the Aviva Stadium in a EURO 2016 qualifier, where John O' Shea's own goal cancelled out Jon Walters strike at the time.

Ireland had failed to pick up win from their last 13 games against nations from the United Kingdom (D7 L5), The only win in the period came against Wales in a World Cup qualifier in October 2017, where Martin O' Neill's side won 1-0.

Ireland would have to end that losing record without Gavin Bazunu, Seamus Coleman, and Gavin Bazunu,

Ireland made five changes to the side that lost to Ukraine. Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrot, Alan Browne and Jayson Molumby all started the game.

Here's how the game went

First half

Ireland showed plenty of heart in the opening stages and were nearly ahead within the first three minutes when Craig Gordon palmed away a strike from Troy Parrot came from an Alan Browne knockdown.

Scotland's back three and goalkeeper were given no room to breathe by Ireland's intense pressing and Michael Obafemi's charge down on eight minutes exemplified that, Gordon just cleared the ball.

Obafemi again caused the Scottish defence problem's by hassling and harrying Grant Hanley. He managed to win the ball back and found McClean whose shot went over the crossbar and out for a throw-in.

Scotland nearly scored against the run of play when James McClean fell over on the left side of the Irish goal. Ralston skipped past him and found Andy Robertson, his shot was blocked by Alan Browne.

Soon after Duffy messed up a kick-out, which left Che Adams to score, he hit it straight at Kelleher.

A beautiful ball by James McClean was directed toward the head of Obafemi. The Swansea striker couldn't get contact on it.

However, Ireland would score from a corner after this, when Browne bundled home Shane Duffy's knockback across the Scottish box. Ireland led 1-0 on the night and chants of 'Ole Ole’ rang out around the Aviva.

Ireland again gave the ball away in their own half and were nearly made to pay for it. Duffy again gave John McGinn a chance to score but he pulled it wide.

Parrot would make it 2-0 shortly after when an unbelievable ball from Obafemi found him racing toward goal. He headed it home on the run past Gordon to send the Aviva into raptures with 30 minutes gone on the clock.

Shane Duffy as ever was a menace on corners and nearly made it 3-0 when McClean's ball found his head. He hit it over the crossbar. He would have another go, but ended up with the same result, no goal.

Gordon nearly had a howler when another corner sent in nearly looped over his head. he managed to tip the ball onto the post, but the referee said that Obafemi fouled the goalie.

Scotland never really got going and were left to half chances gifted to them by Ireland.

Ireland thought they had a penalty when Nathan Collins was fouled but the ref waved play on and with that the half fizzled out.

Second Half

Scotland made one change at the start of the second half. Billy Gilmour replaced Jack Hendry.

The opening moments of the second half did not deliver anything meaningful from both sides until Robertson made his way past Brown and fired in a cross.

The noise from the crowd had gone silent and it was as if everyone had left the stadium. One cheer of Ole lasted about five seconds.

Thar was until Obafemi rifled one past Gordon from about 35-yards to make it 3-0, the speakers came back on to the booming sounds of a dance classic.

A huge cheer from the Aviva crowd went up when Obafemi was replaced by Scott Hogan on 55 minutes.

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗞𝗘! 🚀🔥



🇮🇪 Michael Obafemi sends the Aviva Stadium wild as @FAIreland go 3-0 up against Scotland!



An incredible way to score his first international goal!#IRLSCO pic.twitter.com/o3RKJ2XVEm — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 11, 2022

Obafemi's stance on backing himself to only want to play for the senior team was paying off with a goal and an assist on the night and the crowd let him know with their support.

Hogan nearly got in on the act, when another excellent ball by James McClean found him at the back post, the ball looked like it crossed the line, but the ref waved play on.

A minute later a VAR check was done, but with no reward or goal for Ireland at the end of it.

Collins found Parrott with a lovely ball, but the Spurs man could only find the gloves off Gordon.

Ross Stewart nearly got a consalation goal, but only for an incredible John Egan block denied him.

The game's energy started to fade and for long periods there was little action left in what was a comfortable day for Stephen Kenny and Ireland.

Ireland had their first win in this year's Nations League and it now means that the Irish side can look forward to their next test against Ukraine in the Polish city of Łódź on Tuesday.

Ireland's XI: Caoimhin Kelleher, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Nathan Collins, James McClean, Alan Browne (1G), Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, Michael Obafemi (1G, 1A), Jason Knight, Troy Parrot (1G).

Coach: Stephen Kenny

Subs: Mark Travers, Max O' Leary, Cyrus Christie, Enda Stevens, Callum Robinson, Conor Hourihane, Will Keane, Jeff Hendrick, Darragh, O Shea, Scott Hogan, Chris Hamilton,

Scotland Xi: Craig Gordon, Grant Hanley, Scott Mckenna, Jack Hendry, Anthony Ralston, Scott Mctominay, Callum McGregor, Andy Roberston, John Mcginn, Cyrus Christie, Che Adams.

Coach: Steve Clarke

Subs: Robbie McCrorie, John Souttar, Stuart Armstrong, David Turnbull, Liam Kelly, Allan Campbell, Ross Stewart, Nathan Patterson, Jacob Browne, Billy Gilmour, Aaron Hickey, Greg Taylor

Referee: Marco di Bello

Assistant referees; Flippp Meli, Stefano Alassio

Fourth Official: Rosario Abisso

Location: Aviva Stadium