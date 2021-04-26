Irish Post player profile #1 - Ronan Curtis
Sport

Irish Post player profile #1 - Ronan Curtis

Meet Ronan Curtis - the Irish international with Yakubu in his sights.

As part of a new daily series, The Irish Post will be profiling a different Irish footballer every weekday, and we are kicking it off with Portsmouth's talisman Ronan Curtis.

Curtis first represented Ireland at under-21 level, and did so very impressively (receiving player of the year in 2018), before making his senior debut in November 2018 in a 0–0 draw against Northern Ireland.

Despite his British birthplace, he was raised in Donegal having moved there at just eight years old. As a result, he refers to Ireland as "his country", and said that there was never any doubt about who he might play for.

Speaking to Pundit Arena back in 2019 he said: "100% it was always Ireland. When I was at school, even before I played for Ireland because I only played for my country at U21 level, but when I was at school Northern Ireland wanted me to play for them, I went to school in Derry. I said ‘no, that’s not my roots, that’s not who I want to play for I want to play for my country,’ which was Ireland."

Advertisement

At just 19, Curtis' professional football journey began at Derry City. The London-born footballer was highly rated as a youth, and impressed during his time with the Candystripes.

He played 100 times for the League of Ireland club, and got himself 24 goals in the process, which naturally caught the attention of some sides across the water.

Portsmouth came in for him in May of 2018, and signed him for a fee believed to be approximately £100,000. Since then, he has delivered on a consistent basis for the club, and is now one of their most valuable assets.

Simply put, he is beloved at Portsmouth, and for good reason too.

With regards to playing style, Curtis' abilities could be described as both classy and intense. He brings the elegance of a Berbatov-style forward without sacrificing the hard work or neglecting the physical aspect of the game.

Advertisement

This led to him having an excellent 2019/2020 season, bagging himself 11 league goals in 33 appearances.

Recently, he netted his 13th of this season in the Blues’ important 1-0 triumph over Bristol Rovers, which has him on his way to breaking a fairly special record.

It takes his goal tally to 39 goals in 139 appearances since arriving from Derry in 2018.

Only former fan favourites at Fratton Park Yakubu (43) and Brett Pitman (42) have netted more times for Pompey in the 21st Century, which shows just where Curtis is at.

While the quantity of his goals is quite impressive, his CV is filled with a ridiculous range of finishes too, from long-range screamers to pieces of individual brilliance.

Advertisement

As it stands, Portsmouth are in and around the playoff spots in League One, but we would be extremely surprised if Curtis isn't playing in the Championship next season either way.

Make sure to check back tomorrow for a new player profile!

See More: Football, Player Profile, Portsmouth, Ronan Curtis

Related

Bohs make global news with football’s first ever Climate Justice Officer
Sport 3 days ago

Bohs make global news with football’s first ever Climate Justice Officer

By: Rudi Kinsella

Irish teen Caden McLoughlin signs professional contract with Villareal
Sport 3 days ago

Irish teen Caden McLoughlin signs professional contract with Villareal

By: Rudi Kinsella

CONFIRMED: Dublin loses its Euro 2020 games
Sport 3 days ago

CONFIRMED: Dublin loses its Euro 2020 games

By: Rudi Kinsella

Latest

Ireland to donate 700 oxygen concentrators to India to help country through Covid crisis
News 1 hour ago

Ireland to donate 700 oxygen concentrators to India to help country through Covid crisis

By: Jack Beresford

President Michael D. Higgins commemorates 35th Anniversary of Chernobyl Nuclear Accident
News 1 hour ago

President Michael D. Higgins commemorates 35th Anniversary of Chernobyl Nuclear Accident

By: Jack Beresford

Extinction Rebellion campaigner claims 'cheese is racist'
News 2 hours ago

Extinction Rebellion campaigner claims 'cheese is racist'

By: Jack Beresford

Taoiseach says UEFA was 'out of order' for stripping Dublin of Euro 2020 matches
Sport 2 hours ago

Taoiseach says UEFA was 'out of order' for stripping Dublin of Euro 2020 matches

By: Harry Brent

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be 'kicked out' of the Royal Family in order to cut costs
News 4 hours ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be 'kicked out' of the Royal Family in order to cut costs

By: Harry Brent