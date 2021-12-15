Ronan O' Gara is bookies favourite to land Munster job after Johann van Graan departure
LA ROCHELLE, FRANCE - MAY 02: Ronan O'Gara, Head Coach of La Rochelle leads the warm up prior to the Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final match between La Rochelle and Leinster at Stade Marcel Deflandre on May 02, 2021 in La Rochelle, France. Sporting stadiums around France remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

RONAN O' GARA is the bookies' favourite to replace the current Munster boss, Johann van Graan, when he leaves Munster at the end of the season. The former Ireland fly-half is 10-11 with bookmakers to make the move back to Limerick. 

O' Gara is hugely popular with the province, winning two Heineken Cups and featuring in sixteen seasons for Munster. He's also won 128 caps for Ireland.

Another Munster former hero is Paul O’Connell. The 42-year-old is now into 5/4 from 7/4 making him the second favorite.

Former England player Graham Rowntree (4/1), former Ireland player Felix Jones (7/1) and former Munster hooker Jerry Flannery (12/1) are other possible candidates in the betting market

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said:

“Munster Rugby head coach Johann van Grann is leaving his position at the end of the season with Ronan O’Gara fancied to replace him. Since van Graan joined in 2017, Munster have reached two Champions Cup semi-finals, three league semi-finals, and a PRO14 final earlier this year and O’Gara is now 10/11 favorite from 5/4 to fill the position.”

Speaking to the Sunday World, former Munster player Mick Galwey felt that O' Gara or O' Connell would be a dream appointment for Munster supporters;

"But who will get the best out of that talent from next summer onwards as Munster’s next Head Coach? Every Munster supporter would be delighted to see Ronan O’Gara or Paul O’Connell get the job, said Galwey

Rog has the advantage of much more experience and being a head coach right now. But can Munster praise him away from La Rochelle, where he is doing a great job?

Paulie has done a great job in his one-year with the Irish line-out – there was no line-out messing during the Autumn Tests last month. If the big man gets the job, he will need to bring in a top-line backs coach for that part of the team.

He also added that it will be a bitter disappointment if one doesn't get the call; 

There will be bitter disappointment if neither man gets the call. I mean, when are we going to give our own coaches a break if one of two Munster legends does not get the job this time around?

No, the Munster bosses have got to get one of them to lead our team to a future made all the brighter by last Sunday".

Initial odds from Boylesports had the La Rochelle head coach at 5/4, but those odds have now gone to 10/11 in the market.

Next Munster Head Coach

10-11   Ronan O'Gara

5-4       Paul O'Connell

4          Graham Rowntree

7          Felix Jones

12        Jerry Flannery

16        Michael Cheika

16        Stuart Lancaster

25        Scott Robertson

33        Declan Kidney

33        Dan McFarland

50        Les Kiss

66        Andy Friend

100      Leo Cullen

100      Pat Lam

250      Joe Schmidt

