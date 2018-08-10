Ronan O'Gara: Ireland and Munster legend inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame

FORMER Ireland and Munster fly-half Ronan O'Gara is to be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame.

O'Gara, 41, won his country's first Grand Slam title in 61 years in the 2009 Six Nations and remains Ireland's leading scorer with 1,083 points in 130 Tests.

A three-time tourist with the British and Irish Lions, O'Gara is also the leading points scorer in European Cup history - having played a starring role in Munster's historic European Cup successes in 2006 and 2008.

He further won two Heineken Cups, three Pro 14s and the Celtic Cup with his province.

The Corkman, who retired in 2013 and is now assistant coach of Super Rugby champions Crusaders, is one of five players who will receive the honour later this year.

Well done Leftington on your much deserved induction into the @WorldRugby Hall Of Fame. @RonanOGara10 — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) August 10, 2018

Australian World Cup winner Stephen Larkham, Pierre Villepreux of France, former All Black Bryan Williams and ex-Wales captain Liza Burgess will also be recognised for their achievements.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: "The World Rugby Hall of Fame importantly acknowledges and celebrates the true legends of the game, celebrating those who have made outstanding contributions throughout their careers while embodying rugby’s values.

"On behalf of the rugby family we would like to congratulate this year’s five new inductees, Stephen Larkham, Ronan O’Gara, Pierre Villepreux, Byran Williams and Liza Burgess as they are recognised and honoured for their immense contributions to rugby."

Following his retirement, O'Gara spent four years as an assistant coach at Racing 92 before leaving the Top14 side in 2017 to take up a coaching role at Crusaders, where he has helped the New Zealand side to back-to-back Super Rugby titles.

The Irishman and his fellow inductees will be honoured at a special ceremony on September 12.