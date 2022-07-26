Roy keane doesn't believe that Thomas Tuchel will lose his job at Chelsea despite the ongoing problems at the club
FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED midfielder Roy Keane believes that Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will remain at the club despite the problems emerging at the club.  

This transfer window Chelsea have lost out on a number of targets this summer and also lost 4-0 to rivals Arsenal last week.  

Tuchel called out his players after the game and many have started to doubt whether the German will still be at Chelsea come the end of the season. 

Tuchel speaking after the defeat said : "I am far from relaxed. ‘We were simply not good enough. We were simply not competitive." 

Chelsea are entering unknown waters after Romam Abramovich's sale of the club to Todd Boehy this year. 

Chelsea have also lost Antonio Rudiger and Romelu Lukaku to Real Madrid and Inter Milan respectively and are expected to lose Christensen Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso to Barcelona.  

Speaking to Sky Bet, Keane thinks that the German will be fine despite the turmoil starting to surface. Keane doesn't think that Tuchel will be sacked by Christmas 

No, I don’t think so. There has obviously been loads of uncertainty over the club the last few months, that has been sorted out now obviously with the new ownership coming in. 

‘I’m pretty sure again he will be able to bring some players in. He is a top quality manager, he has dealt with a lot of issues over the last few months. 

‘Ultimately it was a disappointing end to the season for them. But he is a top quality manager and I think the owners will back him. I’d be amazed if he is not there at Christmas’. 

Chelsea get their Premier League campaign underway at home to Everton on the 6th of August. 

