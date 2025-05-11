Community 'devastated beyond words' as second teenager dies following Co. Donegal swimming tragedy

THE COMMUNITY in Buncrana is 'devastated beyond words' with news that a second teenager has died following a swimming tragedy in Co. Donegal yesterday.

Emergency services responded at around 4pm to reports that three teenagers, aged between 16 and 19, had gotten into difficulty while swimming in Lough Swilly.

Sadly, the Coast Guard recovered the body of one teenager from the water between Ned's Point and Fahan at around 9pm.

Earlier, one of the group managed to swim ashore, while another was rescued from the water before being taken to Letterkenny General Hospital in a 'very serious' condition.

It has since been revealed that he has passed away.

A prayer vigil is due to be held at St Mary's Oratory in Buncrana at 4pm today, overseen by Bishop of Derry Fr Donal McKeown.

'We will stand together'

Buncrana-based Donegal County Councillor Joy Beard described the tragedy as an 'unimaginable loss'.

"This morning we awoke to the devastating news that a second teenager involved in yesterday's tragic events has sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning," she posted on Facebook.

"As a community, we are devastated beyond words to have lost two young lives so full of promise.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to their families, friends and all those affected by this unimaginable loss.

"In the days ahead, we will stand together to support one another in grief and in love."

'Our hearts are broken'

Derry-based Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton described news of the second teen's death as 'devastating'.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the young boys' families and friends," she added in a post on social media.

"This unimaginable loss has shaken the entire community. We stand together in grief, offering our love, prayers and support to the families affected.

"May their memories be a blessing, and may we hold our loved ones a little closer today."

Meanwhile, the SDLP's Colum Eastwood posted: "Our hearts are broken for the families in Buncrana this morning.

"There are just no words for how devastating a tragedy like this is.

"Please keep them, and the brave emergency service workers who fought hard to rescue the boys, in your thoughts and prayers."