Community 'devastated beyond words' as second teenager dies following Co. Donegal swimming tragedy
News

Community 'devastated beyond words' as second teenager dies following Co. Donegal swimming tragedy

A prayer vigil will be overseen by Bishop of Derry Fr Donal McKeown at St Mary's Oratory in Buncrana this afternoon (Image; Google Street View)

THE COMMUNITY in Buncrana is 'devastated beyond words' with news that a second teenager has died following a swimming tragedy in Co. Donegal yesterday.

Emergency services responded at around 4pm to reports that three teenagers, aged between 16 and 19, had gotten into difficulty while swimming in Lough Swilly.

Sadly, the Coast Guard recovered the body of one teenager from the water between Ned's Point and Fahan at around 9pm.

Earlier, one of the group managed to swim ashore, while another was rescued from the water before being taken to Letterkenny General Hospital in a 'very serious' condition.

It has since been revealed that he has passed away.

A prayer vigil is due to be held at St Mary's Oratory in Buncrana at 4pm today, overseen by Bishop of Derry Fr Donal McKeown.

'We will stand together'

Buncrana-based Donegal County Councillor Joy Beard described the tragedy as an 'unimaginable loss'.

"This morning we awoke to the devastating news that a second teenager involved in yesterday's tragic events has sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning," she posted on Facebook.

"As a community, we are devastated beyond words to have lost two young lives so full of promise.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to their families, friends and all those affected by this unimaginable loss.

"In the days ahead, we will stand together to support one another in grief and in love."

'Our hearts are broken'

Derry-based Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton described news of the second teen's death as 'devastating'.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the young boys' families and friends," she added in a post on social media.

"This unimaginable loss has shaken the entire community. We stand together in grief, offering our love, prayers and support to the families affected.

"May their memories be a blessing, and may we hold our loved ones a little closer today."

Meanwhile, the SDLP's Colum Eastwood posted: "Our hearts are broken for the families in Buncrana this morning.

"There are just no words for how devastating a tragedy like this is.

"Please keep them, and the brave emergency service workers who fought hard to rescue the boys, in your thoughts and prayers."

See More: Buncrana, Donegal, Lough Swilly

Related

Young woman dies after being struck by garda patrol car
News 1 year ago

Young woman dies after being struck by garda patrol car

By: Gerard Donaghy

WATCH: Irish grandfather receives hero’s welcome on return home after two weeks in ICU with coronavirus
News 5 years ago

WATCH: Irish grandfather receives hero’s welcome on return home after two weeks in ICU with coronavirus

By: Jack Beresford

Mother of teen urinated on as he lay dying of alcohol poisoning offers stark warning to youngsters
News 5 years ago

Mother of teen urinated on as he lay dying of alcohol poisoning offers stark warning to youngsters

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Why Gulliver’s world reflects our own
Culture 1 day ago

Why Gulliver’s world reflects our own

By: Mal Rogers

A more inclusive vision of Irishness is emerging - one shaped by culture, not just birthplace
Comment 1 day ago

A more inclusive vision of Irishness is emerging - one shaped by culture, not just birthplace

By: Daniel Mulhall

New play revisits Percy Shelley’s radical politics through the lens of modern society
Entertainment 1 day ago

New play revisits Percy Shelley’s radical politics through the lens of modern society

By: Gerard Cassini

Habemus Papam! We have a new Pope
News 2 days ago

Habemus Papam! We have a new Pope

By: Gerard Cassini

Holyhead Port issues update on ongoing storm damage repair work
Travel 2 days ago

Holyhead Port issues update on ongoing storm damage repair work

By: Fiona Audley

Business investment scheme designed to fill empty city centre units is ‘resounding success’
Business 2 days ago

Business investment scheme designed to fill empty city centre units is ‘resounding success’

By: Fiona Audley