Tánaiste Simon Harris calls for review of EU-Israel trade agreement

TÁNAISTE Simon Harris has called for a review of the European Union's trade agreement with Israel.

The EU is Israel's biggest trading partner, accounting for 28.8 per cent of its trade in goods in 2022, with EU imports from Israel worth €17.5bn.

Earlier this week, Mr Harris and five other European Foreign Ministers issued a joint statement expressing their concerns over Israel's plans to expand its military operations in Gaza.

Taking to Twitter/X today, Mr Harris has now called for a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, which is the basis for the EU's trade relations with Israel.

In his post, the Tánaiste appeared to allude to Article 2 of the agreement, which says relations between both the EU and Israel 'shall be based on respect for human rights and democratic principles'.

"The EU-Israel Association Agreement has clauses on human rights," wrote Mr Harris, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Minister for Defence.

"It says relations shall be based on respect for human rights. These words must have meaning.

"There must be a review of the agreement. The world is not doing nearly enough. The EU must show leadership.

"I intend to pursue this with European colleagues.

"We are duty bound to do everything possible to bring about a cessation of violence, a major surge of humanitarian aid and the immediate release of all hostages."

Article 79 of the agreement says either party may take 'appropriate measures' if it feels the other party has failed to fulfil an obligation under the agreement.

Mr Harris' calls echo those of Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, who also called for a review of the agreement this week.

In a letter to Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Mr Veldkamp urged a review of Israel's compliance with the agreement.

He also proposed withdrawing support for the EU-Israel Action Plan, first agreed in 2005, which aims to implement the association agreement.

According to Politico, which obtained a copy of the letter, Mr Veldkamp wrote: "I withhold the support of the Netherlands for extending the EU-Israel Action Plan pending a review of Article 2."

Politico adds that the EU-Israel Action Plan requires unanimous support from all 27 EU countries to renew.