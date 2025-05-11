Young man dies, two injured, in Co. Waterford collision

A YOUNG man has died and two others have been injured following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in Co. Waterford.

The incident occurred on the L1020 Old Tramore Road at Ballycoardra, just south of Waterford City, at approximately 2.20pm on Saturday.

One of the passengers, a man in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body removed to University Hospital Waterford for a post-mortem examination.

The driver and another passenger, also both males in their 20s, were treated in hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A technical examination has since been conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has reopened to traffic.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 2pm and 2.45pm on Saturday are asked to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.