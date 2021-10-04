Roy Keane tells Jack Grealish to 'man up'

JACK GREALISH has been told to 'man up' by former Ireland skipper Roy Keane following Manchester City's draw with Liverpool on Sunday.

Midway through the second half, Grealish was hauled off by City boss Pep Guardiola after failing to make any sort of memorable impact on proceedings

Appearing as a pundit for Sky Sports, Keane layed into City's £100m summer signing at full-time, insisting that he needs to do more in big games in order to justify his price tag.

"With all the attacking players Pep Guardiola has got they will just have to rotate and be part of the squad. You have to adapt if you want to be a top player, including Grealish, who is still new to Man City," Keane stressed.

"And Jack has had a tough week. Some of his performances, against PSG, was really tough in the week ... lads were getting stuck into him.

"He gets taken off here today, he is 26 years of age so he's got to man up.

"Because Pep will be saying, 'you are here to win big prizes,' people like Jack are still learning."

City twice had to come from behind to rescue a point during a fascinating 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Liverpool's Mohammed Salah scored the pick of the goals with a beautifully-taken individual effort which saw him dance his way through three City defenders before firing the ball past Ederson at a tight angle.

Sadio Mane had given Liverpool the lead earlier in the match while goals from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne kept the reigning champions in the contest

The draw leaves Chelsea top of the Premier League after seven matches, with just two points separating the top three.