Russell Martin, the Swansea manager says Covid-19 vaccination should be freedom of choice
Sport

Russell Martin, the Swansea manager says Covid-19 vaccination should be freedom of choice

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Swansea City manager Russell Martin stands on the touch line during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Swansea City at the Riverside Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

SWANSEA MANAGER Russell Martin feels that getting the Covid-19 vaccination should be a freedom of choice". He also insisted that he would not tell any of his players to have a Covid-19 vaccination. 

Premier League clubs have had to grapple with Omicron variants over the last few weeks. Six of the ten Premier League games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed, bringing the total to 13 over the last few weeks.

The debate has rumbled on over how many players are still to take up their vaccinations. Statistics from the Premier League claimed that 68% of its players were fully jabbed against Covid-19. This figure isn't as high as other leagues across Europe.

It was also reported that a quarter of players in the EFL have no intention of getting the vaccine.

Swansea have two players isolating after returning positive tests, despite both having one vaccine. The club sit 12th in the Championship.

Martin believes freedom of choice should exist when deciding to take the jab.

"I am not anti-vaccine by the way, not at all," he said. "I am pro-choice, as I have before.

"We have a huge number of players that have had both jabs. A couple have already had their boosters. Most of the staff are vaccinated and have had boosters. Some haven't, same with some of the players.

"It's all about freedom of choice, which is slowly being vilified or taken away.

"We had two players isolating recently who didn't have it, their kids had it. We just have to accept that's the situation. I certainly don't change my opinion on someone whether they've had a vaccine or not."

He added: "If we have to miss them because of a choice they have made with their own body, that's the risk they face of not being in the team, being out of the team and losing their place," he said.

"Obviously it's disappointing if we have to lose someone but it all goes back to no-one being in control of what they want to put in their body. That's my view on it whether you agree or disagree.

"I don't think it's ever happened before in my lifetime, where we are told what we have to do, so they all have a choice."

See More: Football, Russell Martin, Swansea

Related

Liverpool v Leeds St. Stephen’s Day game has been postponed
Sport 48 minutes ago

Liverpool v Leeds St. Stephen’s Day game has been postponed

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Former Athlone manager Eddie Wallace has passed away
Sport 4 hours ago

Former Athlone manager Eddie Wallace has passed away

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Caoimhín Kelleher the Liverpool hero in shoot-out win over Leicester
Sport 6 hours ago

Caoimhín Kelleher the Liverpool hero in shoot-out win over Leicester

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Paralympic hero's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal win RTE Sports Award
Sport 1 hour ago

Paralympic hero's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal win RTE Sports Award

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Conor Murray's new two-year IRFU contract ties him to Munster until at least 2024.
Sport 2 hours ago

Conor Murray's new two-year IRFU contract ties him to Munster until at least 2024.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Nightclubs to close in Northern Ireland from 26 December
News 2 hours ago

Nightclubs to close in Northern Ireland from 26 December

By: Connell McHugh

Rachael Blackmore wins BBC's World Sports Star of the Year award
Sport 3 hours ago

Rachael Blackmore wins BBC's World Sports Star of the Year award

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Revenue seize drugs worth over €700,000 in Dublin
News 3 hours ago

Revenue seize drugs worth over €700,000 in Dublin

By: Connell McHugh