Séamus Power is on cusp of making his first Master's in April after stunning Patrick Cantlay

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 23: Seamus Power of Ireland plays a shot on the 14th hole during the first day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 23, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

WATERFORD NATIVE Seamus Power is on the cusp of reaching his first masters after overcoming Patrick Cantlay in The WGC Dell Match Play Championship.

Power is now ranked 44th in golf's world rankings and due to the top 50 getting an automatic invitation to the event in Augusta, Power will be part of that list.

The 35-year old overcame the American Cantlay by a score of 5 and 4 victory, just as he did against Sungjae Im on Thursday.

Power defeated the American (Cantlay) on the 14th green.

Cantlay is ranked 4th in the world, so the victory is a big coup for the Irishman.

“I didn’t make too many mistakes and obviously I caught Patrick on a day when he didn’t play his best, so I was able to take advantage,” said Power, who didn't have to be at his best to beat Cantlay, scoring only one birdie for the 14 holes that were played.

Power said a par putt he made at the 11th when he was 3 up proved a key moment, 

"I ran a 35-, 40-footer maybe 6, 7 feet past, going up the hill, and I made it coming back down for the half (tie),” he said.

“It was one of those -- I had won 10 and it didn't give him the momentum straight back. Sometimes like that, you need to make those sometimes in a match, and I was able to get that one in.”

Power has yet to reach the 15th hole of the Austin Country Club this week, having also defeated Sungjae Im 5&4 on the 14th hole in his first match.

Power needs just half a point against Keith Mitchell on Friday to top his group.

Power started 2022 ranked 72nd in the world. On three occasions, Power has finished inside the Top 10 in tournaments to shoot up the rankings.

Since securing his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Barbasol Championship last year, Power has risen from 113th in the world and in danger of losing his tour card, to being on the cusp of featuring in golf's most iconic tournament.

He will now play American Keith Mitchell at Fri, March 25, 10:20 AM EDT

