Shamrock Rovers have been hit with more travel issues ahead of their game against Ferencvaros in the Europa League
SHAMROCK ROVERS have been hit with more flight problems ahead of their game against Ferencvaros in the Europa League playoff on Thursday evening. 

Stephen Bradley's side have been unable to use a charter flight in Dublin and will now fly out of Shannon to Hungary.  

It has been reported by The Independent that the League of Ireland champions travelled to the Munster airport by bus on Tuesday morning. 

The outlet reports that the ongoing problems at the country's main airport have forced the team to fly elsewhere.

They will be taking the same route back when they return back from Hungary.  

Last week Stephen Bradley expressed his disappointment at not being able use Dublin Airport after his side beat Shkupi 5-2 on aggregate.  

"We’re really disappointed in that. We find out again that Sofia are flying in and out of Dublin direct, there’s serious questions that need to be asked. How Irish teams can’t do this and every team that seems to come here can do it, it's not acceptable," said Bradley.  

"I’m not sure to be honest, I really don’t know but the questions need to be asked to the right people. I understand travel is chaos for everyone at the moment, but it can’t be that both Bulgarian teams are flying in and out of Dublin direct and we have to go out through Shannon and then you have St Pat’s with the trouble they were having. 

"There needs to be serious questions asked of this. It cost us against Ludogorets, I’ve no doubt it cost us." 

Rovers play their first leg against Ferencvaros at 17.30 on Thursday. 

