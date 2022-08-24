SHAMROCK ROVERS will be allowed to play their potential Europa Conference League games in the Tallaght Stadium after UEFA gave the club the green light to do so.

UEFA received paperwork from Rovers and are now happy that the club's media and corporate facilities could be made bigger for the Conference League

Rovers had their application approved by the footballing governing body in case that they drop down to Europe's third tier club completion.

Stephen Bradley's side trail 4-0 on aggregate to Hungarian champions Ferencvaros from the first leg and face a mammoth task to remain in the Europa League this week.



🗞 | UEFA has approved our application to host European games at our home ground, Tallaght Stadium, should we participate in the 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage 💚#RoversInEurope — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 24, 2022



It is highly unlikely that the League of Ireland champions will turn around the 4-0 score line, but they still have European football regardless of the outcome tonight in Tallaght

Shamrock Rovers statement today said: "This is the outcome that our supporters and all at Shamrock Rovers FC were hoping for, and while the club will need to take on the cost of additional measures required to comply with UEFA Category 4 Stadium requirements, it's a price worth paying to deliver on that wish.

"Following the completion of the SDCC [South Dublin County Council] works on the North Stand and modifications to the Main Stand, the stadium will be Category 4 compliant without additional works from 2023."

Shamrock Rovers v Ferencvaros in the Europa League will take place 7.30pm