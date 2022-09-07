Sligo Rovers have been forced to hand a 3-0 win to Dundalk after being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE been punished after being found guilty of fielding an ineligible player in the 2-0 win over Dundalk last Monday.

According to the FAI Sligo's Adam McDonnell played the game but was suspended

The FAI informed the club that if the club was found guilty, then Dundalk would be awarded a 3-0 default win instead.

Sligo claimed that they had 'received contradictory communication' from the FAI in a statement on Twitter

A further update from the FAI was released today stating the three points will now go to Dundalk instead for Sligo's error



We wish to inform supporters of a notice received to appear before the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit this week



It arises out of Adam McDonnell’s appearance against Dundalk when allegedly suspended



The potential sanction of an adverse finding is an overturning of the result pic.twitter.com/J32uyu5xcc — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) September 5, 2022



A statement read: " An independent Disciplinary Committee of the Football Association of Ireland has determined that Sligo Rovers FC fielded an ineligible player in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture against Dundalk FC on Monday, August 29th, 2022. The Committee has ruled that Sligo Rovers FC will forfeit the game by a score line of 0-3.

The League of Ireland club admitted they were 'disappointed' with the verdict via their website, but added that McDonnell's name was omitted from two weekly suspension released by the FAI every week

The club may look at legal matters after the outcome

"Sligo Rovers are disappointed with the outcome of the FAI Disciplinary Control Unit hearing which results in an overturning of the recent win against Dundalk at The Showgrounds," said a statement on their website.

"While we understand and admit that an error was made on the club’s behalf, the issue was contributed to by the omission of the player’s name from two weekly suspension lists issued by the FAI to all clubs, which lead to confusion."

"As a club, we will move on from this while considering our options. Ambitious ground development plans which are progressing, we have had 200 new members in the past month, our community ethos remains at the forefront of the club with two fantastic Senior teams and six Academy teams which we are proud of, and which will help overcome this disappointment."

"The club will take further legal advice on the outcome."

Dundalk have now been given a lifeline as a result of the deduction. Dundalk are now three points behind League of Ireland champions Shamrock Rovers, albeit having played two games.