Some of the world's biggest sport stars have offered their condolences to Robbie Keane after his mother passed away

FORMER REPUBLIC OF IRELAND FORWARD Robbie Keane has received several tributes and condolences from some of the world's biggest sports stars after the sudden passing of his mother.

Posting on social media, Keane confirmed the news on Monday.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you of my beloved mother Anne’s passing. My wonderful mother was our rock. She adored her children and grandchildren and was the most generous and selfless person I’ve ever met. She had an infectious sense of humour and constantly put smiles on our faces."

"You always wondered where I got my resilience from but after seeing your determination and fight despite everything that was thrown at you in life and especially the past few weeks, I know it was from you mum, you were always so strong, a true warrior."

"Words can't adequately express how lucky we were to have a mum like you. Thank you for all of the love, laughter and memories which I will cherish forever."

"I am heartbroken to say goodbye but I know that dad will be waiting for you with open arms and that you will both continue to guide us all from above. Rest in peace mum. I will love and miss you always."

A number of tributes from former teammates and many other high-profile players in various other sports were left under the post.

Munster rugby captain Peter O'Mahony said: "Very sorry to hear this." Former Ireland teammate John O' Shea said; "Condolences Rob and the family." James McClean added: "Sorry to hear bud, condolences to you and the family."

The likes of Celtic, Jamie Redknapp, Luke Modric, Luis Figo, John Terry and many others offered their support to the Ireland's greatest ever goal-scorer.

Keane also included several pictures of his mother, family and a poem in his Instagram post, which read,

"It's been the hardest thing to lose you

You meant so much to me

But you are in my heart Mum

And that's where you'll always be

I know that Heaven called you

But I wish you could have stayed

At least the memories I have of you

They will never fade

I did not want to lose you

But you did not go alone

Because a part of me went with you

When Heaven called you home

So just remember one thing

We are not apart

You're with me in my memories

And in my broken heart"

Anne will be reposing in her home on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm with her funeral mass on Thursday in St Agnes's Church, Crumlin at 11.30am, confirmed an RIP.ie notice