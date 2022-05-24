The BBC have apologised after 'Manchester United are rubbish' appeared on screen

THE BBC have apolgised for a funny mistake was made during their coverage yesterday.

The BBC's rolling news ticker read out 'Manchester United are rubbish’ during a news roundup.

An apology live on air was issued after the mistake was noticed.

The presenter at the time said:“A little earlier, some of you may have noticed something pretty unusual on the ticker that runs along the bottom of the screen with news, making a comment about Manchester United,”

“I hope that Manchester United fans weren’t offended by it. Let me just explain what was happening.

The reason for the gaffe was stated as a trainee's mistake while using the ticker.

“Behind the scenes, someone was training to learn how to use the ticker and to put text on the ticker, so they were just writing random things.

“That comment appeared so apologies if you saw that and you were offended and you are a fan of Manchester United but certainly that was a mistake and it wasn’t meant to appear on the screen.

“That was what happened, we just thought we better explain that to you.”

UPDATE: BBC News have apologised.



They say that a trainee was learning how to write text for the ticker and accidentally published them onto the BBC News Channel. pic.twitter.com/OkjPIkJAoo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 24, 2022

Manchester United finished on -0 goal difference and ended up in the Europa League after a dismissal campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick

Rival fans poked fun at the mistake on social media.

One user said: Unfortunately there is nothing false about that statement"

Another said: He is definitely a Liverpool fan. He never lied though.

Manchester United will hope for better next season under new manager Erik ten Hag.