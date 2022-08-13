The FAI recommend that water breaks take place across all games in it's leagues this weekend

THE FAI recommend that water breaks take place across all games in its leagues this weekend.

Temperatures are set to soar this weekend in Ireland and the UK. The Kingdom wants people to stay safe in the warm weather.

Highs of up to 30C are expected in some parts of the country with Met Éireann extending a high temperature warning for Ireland until Monday morning.

It is the first time since 1995 we have seen over 30C for two summer months, and the first time since 1976 we have seen over 30C during two consecutive summer months.



⚠️UPDATED - High Temperature warning ⚠️



We have updated our warning for the weekend.



Impacts:

• Heat stress, especially for the more vulnerable

• High Solar UV index

• Risk of water related incidents



A statement issued to members of the press reads:" In light of the current heatwave, the Football Association of Ireland is recommending water breaks in all games under its jurisdiction this weekend. This will include all League of Ireland, Women’s National League, underage National Leagues and Grassroots fixtures.

"Referees and Club management teams in all leagues will discuss a recommended water break with the referee before kick-off and they will confirm if it is to take place during your match. "The water break is at the discretion of the referee but will most likely take place mid-way through both halves approximately the 22nd and 67th minute of the game but will not break the momentum of play. Both water breaks will be a maximum of one minute long."

Other sporting organisations in Ireland have followed a similar pattern to the FAI's one.

Kerry GAA have insisted that referees allow players to take water breaks this weekend.

The Kerry County Board have sought action to help its footballers and officials with a full set of fixtures to be played this weekend

The referees have been instructed to allow the games to allow for a water-break (approx. one minute) at or about the 15th minute of each half.