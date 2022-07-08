The GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship takes place this weekend between Warwickshire, New York, London, and Kilkenny

THE GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship will be decided this weekend.

The All-Ireland Junior Football Championship is a GAA competition involving four Junior Gaelic football inter-county teams... New York, Kilkenny, and the winner and runner-up of the British Junior Football Championship, all meeting in the All-Ireland Junior Football Championship semi-final.

Prior to a change in competition structure in 2021, the competition was previously for all Junior Gaelic football inter-county teams in Ireland.

This weekend will see Warwickshire take on New York, while London will take on Kilkenny in the other semi-final on Friday, July 8th

The winner of both games will play each other in the final on Sunday 10th July.

Here are some further details for the weekend.

The @KilkennyCLG footballers will hope to follow in the foot-steps of the county hurling team by beating @LondainGAA in Friday's All-Ireland Junior Football Championship semi-final to qualify for a showpiece Final in Croke Park. #GAABelong — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 7, 2022

Date

Friday July 8

Venue

Both semi-final games will be played in Abbottstown at the GAA Centre of Excellence.

The final will be played in Páirc an Chrócaigh (Croke Park)

TImes

Warwickshire and New York will begin at 17.00(IST), while London will take on Kilkenny at 19.00 (IST)

Referee

Kevin Faloon

Most succesful side in the competition

Kerry are the most successful county in the competition's history, having lifted the title on twenty occasions. Kerry are current winners winning five in a row All Irelands

Cork trail behind in second on 17.

Final

The final between whoever gets there will start at 13.00 (IST)

London will meet Kilkenny in the All-Ireland, as the Junior Football Championship draw was made today 📣📣 pic.twitter.com/L6umzVIJO6 — Official London GAA (@LondainGAA) June 6, 2022

Where can I watch it

You won't be able to see the semi-finals, but GAAGO are showing the final for €10.

What time does coverage start of the final

Stream Starts (Trailers): 12:45 (Irish time)