The Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled by Formula One following events in Ukraine

THE RUSSIAN Grand Prix is the latest event to be taken away from Russia because of its invasion of Ukraine. Formula One bosses have pulled the event in Sochi due to take place on 25 September,

This follows UEFA removing the Champions League final from St Petersburg this morning. The football governing body moved it to Paris in May.

F1 released a statement saying it was impossible for the event to go ahead with the ongoing conflict.

“The FIA Formula One World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together", the statement read:

“We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.

“On Thursday evening, Formula One, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

A statement on the Russian Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/OZbbu9Z8ip — Formula 1 (@F1) February 25, 2022

It is reported that a crisis meeting was held between the governing body, the FIA, and the sport’s team bosses on Thursday night.

There is no confirmation if the event will replaced, but one track that could replace it could Turkey’s Istanbul Park

Haas, the Russian-backed team removed it's title partner Uralkali for the final day of the pre-season test in Barcelona. The Russian fertiliser company is part-owned by oligarch Dmitry Mazepin, whose son Nikita races for the team.

Guenther Steiner, the Haas team principal, has not confirmed if it's Russian driver will continue and said that Uralkali sponsorship and Nikita's future will be sorted next week.

Sochi’s Olympic Park was added to the calendar in 2014 after former supremo Bernie Ecclestone struck a lucrative deal with Putin.

The track in Sochi is set to move to Igora Drive next year.