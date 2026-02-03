New traditional Irish pub at Dublin Airport pays tribute to local family

A NEW traditional Irish pub which opened this month at Dublin Airport has been named after a local family.

This month saw the launch of Ryan’s Pub in Terminal 2.

Created by The Wright Group, the bar "blends the charm of a classic Irish local with the buzz of Ireland’s busiest international gateway”, a spokesperson for Dublin Airport operators daa explained.

“The pub takes its name and inspiration from the iconic 1970 photograph by Tom Lawlor of Mary Ryan, captured hanging out her washing in the shadow of an Aer Lingus jumbo jet,” they add.

“Living so close to the airport meant generations of the Ryan family went on to work at Dublin Airport – a connection that continues to this day and makes the name a fitting tribute to the airport’s rich community history.”

Open every day from 4am, Ryan’s serves everything from breakfast blaas to Ploughman’s lunches and M.J. Wright smoked salmon.

"We were hearing loud and clear from passengers that they wanted a traditional Irish pub in Terminal 2 and Ryan’s Pub is a fantastic addition to our food and drink offering,” Ronan Fitzsimons, Commercial Director at Dublin Airport, said.

“Whether passengers are travelling early or late, Ryan’s offers a warm Irish welcome and a great sense of place as they spend their final minutes in Ireland before heading off,” he added.

Michael Wright, CEO of The Wright Group said the pub “celebrates a strong family legacy and the spirit of a true Irish local”.

He added: “We’ve created a warm, authentic and welcoming space at Dublin Airport, and we’re proud to add Ryan’s to our airport portfolio while creating new jobs in the Fingal area.’’

In addition to Ryan’s Pub, The Clipper Bar & Kitchen will open in Terminal 1 Arrivals in the coming weeks, serving an all-day breakfast and bar menu.

That venue is inspired by the iconic Clipper aircraft that operated the first transatlantic flights between New York and Foynes, Co. Limerick.