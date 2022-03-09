Troy Parrott scored a brace for MK Dons last night in the 3-1 win over Cheltenham last night
Sport

Dublin , Ireland - 11 November 2021; Troy Parrott of Republic of Ireland before the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying group A match between Republic of Ireland and Portugal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IRELAND'S TROY Parrott scored a brace for his club MK Dons last night in the 3-1 win over Cheltenham.

These were Parrott's first league goals since September and the win now brings the club level on points with second-placed Wigan in League One.

Parrott  is well known in youth circles for being a marksman in front of goal and he showed his class when he opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a header. 

MK Dons added a third goal in the 85th minute The Irish international scored with a tidy finish to secure the victory. 



Fans were delighted to see Parrot end his goal drought and so was his manager Liam Manning

Manning said that the Dubliner has been working hard despite the lack of goals. He mentioned that the goals will come if he keeps up the hard work

“It was thoroughly deserved. He has worked so hard for the team recently. It's great to see him get the goals tonight," Manning said after full time.

“We've been consistent with him, telling him to keep doing what he's doing. He wants to contribute and score goals, but it's so much more than that.

"The front players set the tone defensively for us, and the quality he has and the way he works, the goals will come.

Parrott has scored five goals in 31 appearances this season and is on loan from Tottenham.

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Troy Parrott of Milton Keynes Dons. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

