TV selections for this weekends sporting action

Sport

THE WEEKEND ROLLS AROUND again and with that the sporting action continues. This weekend is a particularly strong one for many varied reasons. 

We have All-Ireland football semi-finals with Kerry vs Dublin and Galway and Derry going head-to-head in Croke Park.  

The Wimbledon semi-final and finals will take place over a sunny weekend in SW19. 

Golfing action at the Scottish Open will continue from Friday to Sunday.

There's also rugby action, where Ireland tries to get the better of New Zealand in Dunedin. 

Anyone looking to consume European football can do so by watching the Women's Euros, where the likes of Northern Ireland and England sit in the same group. 

Here are some of the best selections that we have picked.

Friday

8am: Scottish Open Day 2 – Sky Sports Main Event & Golf.

1.45pm: Wimbledon men’s singles semi-final – BBC One.

5pm: Spain v Finland, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.

7pm: Wimbledon men’s singles semi-final – BBC Two.

7.15pm: Galway v Mayo, All-Ireland minor football final – TG4.

7.45pm: Shelbourne v Finn Harps; Drogheda United v Dundalk; LOI Premier Division – LOI TV.

7.45pm: Athlone Town v Bray Wanderers; Galway United v Cobh Ramblers; Treaty United v Longford Town; Waterford FC v Wexford FC; LOI First Division – LOI TV.

8pm: Germany v Denmark, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.

Saturday

6.50am: Japan v France, Rugby Union international – Premier Sports 1.

7am: Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix qualifying – Sky Sports F1.

8.05am: Ireland v New Zealand, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.

8.30am: Scottish Open Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf.

10.55am: Australia v England, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Main Event.

1pm: Wimbledon women’s singles final – BBC One.

2pm: Dublin v Donegal, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

3pm: Cavan v Westmeath, Tailteann Cup final – RTÉ 2.

3pm: Cork v Mayo, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final – Spórt TG4 YouTube.

4.05pm: South Africa v Wales, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Action.

5pm: Armagh v Kerry, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final – TG4.

5pm: Portugal v Switzerland, Women’s Euro 2022 – BBC Sport website.

5.30pm: Derry v Galway, All-Ireland senior football semi-final – RTÉ 2 and Sky Sports Arena.

7.15pm: Galway v Meath, All-Ireland senior ladies football quarter-final – TG4.

8pm: Netherlands v Sweden, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC One.

8.10pm: Argentina v Scotland, Rugby Union International – Sky Sports Action.

9pm: Barbasol Championship Day 3 – Sky Sports Golf.

Sunday

8.30am: Scottish Open Day 4 – Sky Sports Main Event & Golf.

1pm: Wimbledon men’s singles final – BBC One.

1.55pm: Austrian Formula 1 Grand Prix – Sky Sports F1.

3.30pm: Dublin v Kerry, All-Ireland senior football semi-final – RTÉ 1 and Sky Sports Arena.

5pm: Belgium v Iceland, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.

8pm: France v Italy, Women’s Euro 2022 – RTÉ 2 and BBC Two.

10.10pm: The Sunday Game highlights – RTÉ 2.

