Two of Manchester United's chief scouts have left the club after the 4-0 loss to Liverpool last night.
Sport

Two of Manchester United's chief scouts have left the club after the 4-0 loss to Liverpool last night.

PASADENA, CA - JULY 23: Manager Louis van Gaal (L) and chief opposition scout Marcel Bout of Manchester United follow team warm ups during the pre-season friendly match between Los Angeles Galaxy and Manchester United at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

MANCHESTER UNITED  have confirmed chief scouts Marcel Bout and Jim Lawlor are leaving the club after the 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The Northern Ireland man Lawlor was United's chief scout for 16 years but United's record in the transfer market has been appalling.

Bout was brought in under previous boss Louis van Gaal and became head of global scouting in 2016 for United

A United spokesperson said: "Marcel Bout has departed from his role as head of global scouting after eight years with the club. A respected figure within and outside of Manchester United, Marcel has played an important part as an assistant coach and in the strengthening of our scouting capabilities.

Lawlor is known for unearthing gems like Mexican striker Javier Hernandez, who won two leagues at Old Trafford under Alex Ferguson

"Jim Lawlor has decided to step down from his role as chief scout in the summer after 16 years with the club. Jim played a key role in the development of multiple trophy-winning teams and was an important source of guidance to Sir Alex Ferguson and each of the managers who followed him."

Speaking about the departures Gary Neville didn't believe that it would change anything

Not quite sure we’re going to see a revolution. Jim has been marginalized for years so this won’t shift the dial, he said.

This all comes after Manchester United were humbled 4-0 at Anfield.

Salah scored a brace, Mane, and Diaz all added to the misery for United in one, if not the darkest days for the former Premier League champions.

Roy Keane speaking after the game, like many other Manchester United fans looked fed up with the state of the club and said

It’s not the club I played for".

United play Arsenal this weekend in a crucial game for the top four.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side play Chelsea tonight

See More: Football, Jim Lawlor, Manchester Uniited, Marcel Bout

Related

Roy Keane believes 'that his management days are over'
Sport 22 hours ago

Roy Keane believes 'that his management days are over'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Liverpool fan's will perform a minutes gesture for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo tonight after the loss of his baby son
Sport 1 day ago

Liverpool fan's will perform a minutes gesture for Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo tonight after the loss of his baby son

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ralf Rangnick knows Manchester United will have to be 'extremely good' for the Liverpool game
Sport 1 day ago

Ralf Rangnick knows Manchester United will have to be 'extremely good' for the Liverpool game

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Síomha: familiar sounds in a modern modern format for debut album
Entertainment 1 hour ago

Síomha: familiar sounds in a modern modern format for debut album

By: Connell McHugh

Seamus Power 'cannot wait to return to the Horizon Irish Open'
Sport 20 hours ago

Seamus Power 'cannot wait to return to the Horizon Irish Open'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's women's rugby team's has been decimated for the England game this weekend
Sport 21 hours ago

Ireland's women's rugby team's has been decimated for the England game this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Record-breaking 2.8m porbeagle shark tagged and released off Donegal coast
News 21 hours ago

Record-breaking 2.8m porbeagle shark tagged and released off Donegal coast

By: Digital desk

MTK Global's CEO has resigned after sanctions were put on Daniel Kinahan and his family
Sport 1 day ago

MTK Global's CEO has resigned after sanctions were put on Daniel Kinahan and his family

By: Conor O'Donoghue