Two of Manchester United's chief scouts have left the club after the 4-0 loss to Liverpool last night.

MANCHESTER UNITED have confirmed chief scouts Marcel Bout and Jim Lawlor are leaving the club after the 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The Northern Ireland man Lawlor was United's chief scout for 16 years but United's record in the transfer market has been appalling.

Bout was brought in under previous boss Louis van Gaal and became head of global scouting in 2016 for United

A United spokesperson said: "Marcel Bout has departed from his role as head of global scouting after eight years with the club. A respected figure within and outside of Manchester United, Marcel has played an important part as an assistant coach and in the strengthening of our scouting capabilities.

Lawlor is known for unearthing gems like Mexican striker Javier Hernandez, who won two leagues at Old Trafford under Alex Ferguson

"Jim Lawlor has decided to step down from his role as chief scout in the summer after 16 years with the club. Jim played a key role in the development of multiple trophy-winning teams and was an important source of guidance to Sir Alex Ferguson and each of the managers who followed him."

Speaking about the departures Gary Neville didn't believe that it would change anything

Not quite sure we’re going to see a revolution. Jim has been marginalized for years so this won’t shift the dial, he said.

This all comes after Manchester United were humbled 4-0 at Anfield.

Salah scored a brace, Mane, and Diaz all added to the misery for United in one, if not the darkest days for the former Premier League champions.

Roy Keane speaking after the game, like many other Manchester United fans looked fed up with the state of the club and said

It’s not the club I played for".

United play Arsenal this weekend in a crucial game for the top four.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side play Chelsea tonight