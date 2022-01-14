Tyson Fury and Andy Lee will help former All Black Sonny Bill Williams for his fight
Sport

Tyson Fury and Andy Lee will help former All Black Sonny Bill Williams for his fight

TYSON FURY will help former New Zealand rugby union and rugby league international with his boxing as Sonny Bill Williams the Kiwi takes on  Barry Hall in March.

Hall is a former Aussie Rules footballer and will face Williams in his ninth pro bout. Williams took a break from the ring after his seventh fight in 2015. Waikato Fatefehi was his last fight, which took place in June.

“Starting tonight I'm flying out to the UK. I've been invited by Joe Parker and Tyson Fury to do some training with him over there,” Williams told Stuff.

“When that opportunity arose I couldn't say no, just to learn from the best. It shows my commitment to this sport, and this fight.”

The 2015 Rugby World Cup winner posted on his twitter. The video was a clip sent by Fury and Parker, welcoming the former rugby star to their training camp.

Williams first boxed professionally in 2009, and became New Zealand’s heavyweight boxing champion in his fifth fight by beating Clarence Tillman in February 2012.

Fury beat Deontay Wilder by knockout in the pair’s trilogy fight in October, and Parker beat Derek Chisora last month by unanimous decision .

Hall has fought professionally just once so far and will be vastly inexperienced.

Hall fought former rugby league player Paul Gallen back in November 2019, and the bout ended in a majority decision draw after six rounds.

The 44-year-old did well to earn a draw against Gallen, as the former NRL star had won all nine of his professional boxing bouts before their meeting, and will hope to hold his own in the ring again when he comes up against Williams.

New Zealand v South Africa - Rugby World Cup 2019: Group B : News Photo Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

See More: Boxing, Sonny Bill Williams, Tyson Fury

