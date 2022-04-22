Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte fight details, Fury weighs in 11 pounds heavier at 264 pounds
Sport

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte fight details, Fury weighs in 11 pounds heavier at 264 pounds

DILLAIN WHYTE faces Tyson Fury on Saturday, April 23 for the WBC world heavyweight title.  

Fury was ordered in December to defend his belt against Whyte, who is mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King” and interim title holder (Whyte) 

It is set to be a huge year for Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk with the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles on the line. 

The winner of Joshua and Usyk could come for either of the victors' but Fury has indicated that he is retiring after the fight on Saturday. 

Here’s all you need to know about the Wembley showdown. 



 

When is it? 

Saturday 23 April. 

The first fight will begin at 6pm BST, with coverage starting from 7pm. Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at 9.45pm BST. 

Where will it take place? 

Wembley Stadium in London, 

94,000 fans are expected to see the fight 

How can I watch it? 

BT Sport Box Office for a cost of £24.95 in the UK 

ESPN+ for $69.99 in the US 

What are the odds? 

https://www.oddschecker.com/boxing/tyson-fury-v-dillian-whyte/winner 

What are the fighters’ records? 

Fury, 33, is unbeaten at 31-0-1 (22 knockouts), 

Whyte, 34, has a professional record of (28-2, 19 KOs). 

The weigh-in 

Whyte: 253 pounds 4 ounces 

Fury: 264 13 ounces 



 

Full card 

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title) 

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (vacant WBO International super-featherweight title) 

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (vacant WBC Silver featherweight title) 

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight) 

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight) 

Karol Itauma vs Michael Ciach (light-heavyweight) 

See More: Boxing, Dillain Whyte, Tyson Fury

Related

A body launguge expert has claimed that Tyson Fury’s ‘emotional state’ could hand a Dillian Whyte shock victory
Sport 1 hour ago

A body launguge expert has claimed that Tyson Fury’s ‘emotional state’ could hand a Dillian Whyte shock victory

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tyson Fury avoided Daniel Kinahan questions in Tuesday's press conference with Sky and walked out
Sport 2 days ago

Tyson Fury avoided Daniel Kinahan questions in Tuesday's press conference with Sky and walked out

By: Conor O'Donoghue

MTK Global, the boxing management company founded by Daniel Kinahan has ceased operations
Sport 2 days ago

MTK Global, the boxing management company founded by Daniel Kinahan has ceased operations

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Tickets are on sale for Ireland U21s EURO Qualifiers for the double header against Bosnia and Montenegro
Sport 1 day ago

Tickets are on sale for Ireland U21s EURO Qualifiers for the double header against Bosnia and Montenegro

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland and Leinster's Robbie Henshaw has extended his IRFU contract to July 2025
Sport 1 day ago

Ireland and Leinster's Robbie Henshaw has extended his IRFU contract to July 2025

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Watch: Ireland's Nathan Collins score a header for Burnley to help them in their relegation fight
Sport 1 day ago

Watch: Ireland's Nathan Collins score a header for Burnley to help them in their relegation fight

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kerry have agreed to play Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn on May 7 in the Munster football semi-final
Sport 1 day ago

Kerry have agreed to play Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn on May 7 in the Munster football semi-final

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Dennis Irwin believes all Manchester United fans are right behind Ten Hag's arrival at the club
Sport 1 day ago

Dennis Irwin believes all Manchester United fans are right behind Ten Hag's arrival at the club

By: Conor O'Donoghue