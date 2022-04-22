Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte fight details, Fury weighs in 11 pounds heavier at 264 pounds

DILLAIN WHYTE faces Tyson Fury on Saturday, April 23 for the WBC world heavyweight title.

Fury was ordered in December to defend his belt against Whyte, who is mandatory challenger to the “Gypsy King” and interim title holder (Whyte)

It is set to be a huge year for Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk with the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles on the line.

The winner of Joshua and Usyk could come for either of the victors' but Fury has indicated that he is retiring after the fight on Saturday.

Here’s all you need to know about the Wembley showdown.



The Gypsy King. @Tyson_Fury 👑



The Body Snatcher. @DillianWhyte 💥



The wait is almost over... ⏳#FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office pic.twitter.com/mVK9YPGGm4 — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 22, 2022



When is it?

Saturday 23 April.

The first fight will begin at 6pm BST, with coverage starting from 7pm. Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at 9.45pm BST.

Where will it take place?

Wembley Stadium in London,

94,000 fans are expected to see the fight

How can I watch it?

BT Sport Box Office for a cost of £24.95 in the UK

ESPN+ for $69.99 in the US

What are the odds?

https://www.oddschecker.com/boxing/tyson-fury-v-dillian-whyte/winner

What are the fighters’ records?

Fury, 33, is unbeaten at 31-0-1 (22 knockouts),

Whyte, 34, has a professional record of (28-2, 19 KOs).

The weigh-in

Whyte: 253 pounds 4 ounces

Fury: 264 13 ounces



⚖️ @Tyson_Fury weighs in at 264lbs 13oz 👑



Order #FuryWhyte here 👉 https://t.co/NS4rQWGe6i pic.twitter.com/wCqpTCz4H1 — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) April 22, 2022



Full card

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte (WBC heavyweight title)

Anthony Cacace vs Jonathan Romero (vacant WBO International super-featherweight title)

Isaac Lowe vs Nick Ball (vacant WBC Silver featherweight title)

David Adeleye vs Chris Healey (heavyweight)

Tommy Fury vs Daniel Bocianski (light-heavyweight)

Karol Itauma vs Michael Ciach (light-heavyweight)