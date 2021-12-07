Tyson Fury hints at his retirement plans 'I’ve got maybe another year or so left'
Sport

Tyson Fury hints at his retirement plans 'I’ve got maybe another year or so left'

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Tyson Fury sings a version of the song "Walking in Memphis" in the ring as he celebrates his 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight title as Fury's brother Shane Fury (L) and bodyguard Brendan Lyons (R) look on at T-Mobile Arena on October 9, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TYSON FURY believes that his time in boxing is coming to an end. The Mancunian fighter says he will only fight professionally for “another year or so” as he believes he has got nothing left to prove.

Fury could fight the likes of Dillian Whyte as the mandatory challenger by the WBC and fights with either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua could come further down the line.

The Gypsy King is 33 and isn't really a spring chicken, but other fighters like George Foreman and Wladimir Klitschko have fought in the heavyweight division well into their 40's. So it's not a defining age as seen before.

 

Fury spoke to the Youtube channel IFL TV and confirmed that he doesn't see a long term boxing future as something that's possible

“Every good dog has its day. Me being a good dog, my day is nearly over. [I’m] 33-years-old and I’ve been through hell and back. I’ve ballooned up and down to 28 stone. I’ve been back up and down all my life,” Fury said.

“I haven’t got a 40-year-old career in me. I’ve got maybe another year or so left, and that’s it. Another couple of fights, and that’s it. I’m out. I’ve got nothing to prove. I’ve got nothing to finalize with anybody.

“All I want to do is enjoy what I’ve done now, and that’s it. Have another couple of fights. I know my dad will be glad to see me walk away after a couple of fights.

“I’ve got a couple of fights left in me. Win, lose, or draw them, you’re going to see a good fight. That’s guaranteed.”

Fury has already walked away from boxing before, but a second time is unlikely with so many high profile fights on the cards.

Fury beat Klitschko back in 2015 and followed it up with a win against Sefer Seferi in 2018. Fury went through serious mental health problems after becoming the world heavyweight champion for the first time in his career

He was 27 at the time and returned to boxing, but a second time probably won't see the same outcome suffice.

 

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 09: ( In red trunks) Tyson Fury (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

 

See More: Boxing, Tyson Fury

Related

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury set to be off with Tyron Woodley replacing Fury
Sport 1 day ago

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury set to be off with Tyron Woodley replacing Fury

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's Olympian hero Kellie Harrington says she hopes to have children one day
Sport 6 days ago

Ireland's Olympian hero Kellie Harrington says she hopes to have children one day

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Tyson Fury calls Jake Paul a "w***er" as chaos ensues at the Fury Paul press conference
Sport 1 week ago

Tyson Fury calls Jake Paul a "w***er" as chaos ensues at the Fury Paul press conference

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Festive pints, chicken fillet rolls and midnight mass - what the Irish abroad miss most about home at Christmas
Culture 4 minutes ago

Festive pints, chicken fillet rolls and midnight mass - what the Irish abroad miss most about home at Christmas

By: Fiona Audley

Michelle Finn, Irelands national cross-country champion has sights set on Paris 2024
Sport 1 hour ago

Michelle Finn, Irelands national cross-country champion has sights set on Paris 2024

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Farmer dies after being attacked by newborn calf
News 2 hours ago

Farmer dies after being attacked by newborn calf

By: Connell McHugh

Nine of the best Christmas party games for the season
Life & Style 4 hours ago

Nine of the best Christmas party games for the season

By: Mal Rogers

U.S. expected to announce diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing
Sport 20 hours ago

U.S. expected to announce diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing

By: Conor O'Donoghue