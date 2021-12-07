Tyson Fury hints at his retirement plans 'I’ve got maybe another year or so left'

TYSON FURY believes that his time in boxing is coming to an end. The Mancunian fighter says he will only fight professionally for “another year or so” as he believes he has got nothing left to prove.

Fury could fight the likes of Dillian Whyte as the mandatory challenger by the WBC and fights with either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua could come further down the line.

The Gypsy King is 33 and isn't really a spring chicken, but other fighters like George Foreman and Wladimir Klitschko have fought in the heavyweight division well into their 40's. So it's not a defining age as seen before.

'GET F*** ON WITH IT. STEP ASIDE, SO I CAN BATTER USYK' - TYSON FURY SENDS MESSAGE TO ANTHONY JOSHUA..WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOWhttps://t.co/Ex4lDuL35g — IFL TV (@IFLTV) December 7, 2021

Fury spoke to the Youtube channel IFL TV and confirmed that he doesn't see a long term boxing future as something that's possible

“Every good dog has its day. Me being a good dog, my day is nearly over. [I’m] 33-years-old and I’ve been through hell and back. I’ve ballooned up and down to 28 stone. I’ve been back up and down all my life,” Fury said.

“I haven’t got a 40-year-old career in me. I’ve got maybe another year or so left, and that’s it. Another couple of fights, and that’s it. I’m out. I’ve got nothing to prove. I’ve got nothing to finalize with anybody.

“All I want to do is enjoy what I’ve done now, and that’s it. Have another couple of fights. I know my dad will be glad to see me walk away after a couple of fights.

“I’ve got a couple of fights left in me. Win, lose, or draw them, you’re going to see a good fight. That’s guaranteed.”

Fury has already walked away from boxing before, but a second time is unlikely with so many high profile fights on the cards.

Fury beat Klitschko back in 2015 and followed it up with a win against Sefer Seferi in 2018. Fury went through serious mental health problems after becoming the world heavyweight champion for the first time in his career

He was 27 at the time and returned to boxing, but a second time probably won't see the same outcome suffice.