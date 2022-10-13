UEFA and Police Scotland have both launched their own investigations into the Republic of Ireland Women's IRA chants

POLICE SCOTLAND AND UEFA have both launched their own investigations into the Republic of Ireland Women team's dressing room chants.

After Ireland's historic win over Scotland in Hampden Park on Tuesday, a clip circulated online of the jubilant team singing the pro-IRA chant 'Celtic Symphony' made famous by the Wolfe Tones with the words ‘Ou, ah, up the ra’ being belted out in the dressing room.

The clip of the team singing the controversial song received huge backlash.

Shortly after the clip surfaced online, the FAI (Football Association of Ireland), Vera Pauw and the team apologised for the song in a statement claiming that the players will be 'reminded of their responsibilities' after it.

It is now being reported that both Police of Scotland and UEFA are set to investigate the matter.

BREAKING: UEFA say they are investigating the Republic of Ireland Women’s celebrations, which included singing a song that referenced the IRA, in the wake of their victory over Scotland on Tuesday night. pic.twitter.com/2P28JbHKZY — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) October 13, 2022

UEFA's statement read: "In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA disciplinary regulations, a UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector will investigate potential inappropriate behaviour by players of the Republic of Ireland Women’s team in the aftermath of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers play-off second leg match played against Scotland on October 11, 2022.

"Information on this matter will be made available in due course."

Police of Scotland also told the Irish Mirror: "We are aware of the video and enquiries into the incident are ongoing," confirmed a police spokesperson.

The FAI also said 'they are again sorry for the chanting and that the players will be again reminded of their responsibilities going forward'.

"The Football Association of Ireland notes that UEFA is to conduct an investigation around the Scotland v Republic of Ireland 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-Off at Hampden Park on Tuesday night," read the statement issued to the media this morning.

"The FAI again apologises for any offence caused and we will continue to review this situation accordingly to ensure that our international players and staff, across all of our teams, are aware of their responsibilities."