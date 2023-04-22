URC: Earls set for 200th Munster cap
URC: Earls set for 200th Munster cap

Munster's side has been named for Saturday’s URC Round 18 clash against Sharks at King’s Park.

The Irish province have made one change to the side that beat Stormers last week Fineen Wycherley replaces RG Snyman in the second row.

Graham Rowntree has gone witha back three of Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, and Shane Daly.

In midfield Antoine Frisch and Malakai Fekitoa keep their places.

Joey Carbery does not make the squad and Munster have selected Jack Crowley as the starting 10. Conor Murray starts alongside him.

In the front row Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, and Stephen Archer start.

Behind them Jean Kleyn and Fineen Wycherley start in the second row.

The side is finally completed by a back row of Peter O’Mahony as capatain, Alex Kendellen, and Gavin Coombes.

Keith Earls is included among the replacements and is in line to become the 14th player to reach the 200-cap landmark for the province

The game kicks-off 5.15pm Irish time/6.15pm local time.

You can watch the game live on TG4 & Premier Sports.

Fullback: 15. Mike Haley;

Winger: 14. Calvin Nash,

Centres: 13. Antoine Frisch,  12. Malakai Fekitoa,

Winger: 11. Shane Daly

Outhalf: 10 Jack Crowley Scrum half: 9 Conor Murray

Front row: 1. Jeremy Loughman, 2. Diarmuid Barron, 3. Stephen Archer

Second row: 4. Jean Kleyn, 5. Fineen Wycherley

Back row: 6.Peter O’Mahony (C), 7. Alex Kendellen, 8. Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Scott Buckley, Josh Wycherley, Keynan Knox, Edwin Edogbo, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Keith Earls.

