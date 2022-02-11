IRELAND'S WOMEN'S football manager Vera Pauw feels that the growth of Women's National League in Ireland is being hampered by Brexit.

Her concerns come after she named named her squad from the upcoming Pinatar Cup in Spain, with just six of the 27 players called up set to start in the upcoming Women’s National League (WNL) season here in Ireland.

It hasn't just effected the women's game. There have been a number of players in the mens format, who have opted to move abroad due to Brexit has shuting the door on players moving before they are 18 years of age to clubs in the UK.

Cathal Heffernan (AC Milan), James Abankwah (Udinese), and Kevin Zefi (Inter Milan) have all made the move abroad because of this

Pauw today gave her thoughts on Brexit's impact on the women's game in Ireland.

Speaking to publication extratime.com

“Recently we have lost out of the WNL nine or ten players who would be in the (Ireland) squad,”

Any Irish nationals over the age of 18 can opt to work in the UK as it is easy access labour there then in other areas of the European Union. The WNL does not give Irish players an opportunity to play on a professional basis unlike professional clubs outside of Ireland

The women's side of the game also does not offer training compensation

“The fact because of Brexit Irish players can be taken so easily is fantastic for the development of the individual players but at this moment I'm a bit worried about the development of the WNL.

“We need to discuss that with the coaches and clubs next time we are together. We need to focus outside the national team and ensure the effect of Brexit doesn't hurt so much our development domestically.”