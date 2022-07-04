Vincent Kompany could sign Ireland's Jason Knight for Burnley

BURNLEY HAVE BEEN linked with a move for Ireland's Jason Knight today.

The Clarets were relegated to the Championship after a prolonged stay in the Premier League and are looking to add numbers to their ranks.

One of those players could be the 23-year-old Derby midfielder Knight.

New manager Vincent Kompany already has Nathan Collins on his books and a reunion for the pair at club level could emerge.

According to Football Insider Kompany is stepping up plans to sign the Derby player after the midlands side were relegated to League one.

Kompany is set to have identified Knight as a key signing for the upcoming season.

Knight remains one of just five senior players contracted to the club after the financial problems that have plagued the club emerged.

🗞| Burnley are planning a move to sign Derby midfielder Jason Knight. Vincent Kompany has made the 21 year-old one of his top targets.



[Credit - @footyinsider247]#TwitterClarets | #DCFC pic.twitter.com/0vcLUPN7Pv — ClaretXtra (@ClaretXtra) July 4, 2022

Speaking ahead of Ireland's Nations League games last month, Knight said,

"If that offer comes in, it's something you have always dreamt of, playing in the Premier League and at the highest level," "At the moment I’m still a Derby player. Everyone knows it’s been a tough year with things behind the scenes at Derby

"I’ve played a lot of games, so I was happy with that aspect but what the future holds I don’t know. I’ll see what happens."

The Ireland midfielder joined the Rams in 2017 as a 16-year-old and since gone onto to captain the side.

The Dubliner has featured 119 times for Derby and scored 11 goals for the club.

Knight can operate in a multitude of roles, such as left and right-wing, central midfielder and right-back.

He has also become a staple of Stephen Kenny's Ireland side, earning 11 caps for his country.

Kompany has also signed another Irish player this window. Oxford United centre-back Luke McNally also joined the club this window.