Ireland's Nathan Collins feels last weekend's Chelsea humbling will teach him so much

Sport

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Kai Havertz of Chelsea battles for possession with Nathan Collins of Burnley during the Premier League match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor on March 05, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

IRELAND AND Burnley centre-back Nathan Collins feels that the Chelsea humbling that his club side Burnley went through last weekend will teach him so much going forward.

Collins signed for the clarets from Stoke  for an undisclosed fee in July 2021 and has not seen much action on the pitch.

The 20-year-old has struggled for game time at Turf Moor and made his second start for Sean Dyche's side against the the current European champions.

With Ben Mee out for a considerable amount of time Collins is set to increase his game time with the game against Brentford to come this weekend.

The defender was speaking about the Chelsea trashing and told Burnley's media team

"I learnt a lot. We went over the game and I looked at clips. It's not nice, but that’s what I need," he said.

"I have to learn from my mistakes more than the things that I do well. Looking back on it, it’s only going to help me.

"The dressing room was really annoyed but we have come back this week and brushed it aside.

"We know how big this game on Saturday is so we don’t want to dwell on anything, and we’re moving onto bigger things now."

Burnley have been battling to avoid relegation and could move out of the dropzone for the first time since August with a result against Brentford.

Collins knows that Burnley haven't a lot of time left.

"We know the challenge upon us, and we know what we have to do," he added.

"Every game in the Premier League is a must-win, especially at this stage. Saturday is a must-win game, and we all know that.

"We have the mentality that we can go anywhere and nick a result, and that’s a good mentality to have."

Collins believes they have the character to come good when it matters.

"All of the lads are such a tight knit group. We’ll back each other till the end," he said.

"That’s something that is unbelievable to have, especially considering the stage and place that we’re at.

"Not a lot of teams have that, so if we can continue with it, then I think that we have a bigger chance."

 

