WATCH: Chiedozie Ogbene scores stunning overhead kick as Ireland draw with world's top ranked side

Chiedozie, centre, celebrates his goal with Jeff Hendrick, left, and James McClean (Image: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

CHIEDOZIE OGBENE scored a fantastic overhead kick as Ireland drew 2-2 with Belgium at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday.

The Rotherham United winger cancelled out Michy Batshuayi's opener in the FAI's centenary game.

And after Hans Vanaken had restored Belgium's lead, Ogbene set up Alan Browne to head home late on to earn Stephen Kenny's side a share of the spoils against the world's top ranked nation.

The home fans were also given something to shout about when Belgium assistant coach Thierry Henry was shown on the big screen at the Aviva.

Boos rang out when he appeared, as Ireland fans recalled the former France international's controversial double handball in the second leg of the World Cup playoff in 2009.

However, it was all smiles from the home fans when Ogbene levelled for Ireland after 35 minutes.

The Cork man controlled the ball with his back to goal, before his acrobatic bicycle kick went in after taking a deflection off Jason Denayer.

That made it 1-1 after Batshuyi had opened the scoring with a sweet strike beyond Liverpool's Caoimhín Kelleher.

Ireland finished the half strongly and continued in the same vein after the break, but went behind again when Vanaken was left unmarked to head home, his effort taking a big deflection off Seamus Coleman.

However, Ireland levelled again late on, substitute Browne powering home a header from Ogbene's cross after good build-up play from the hosts.

Ogbene's goal was his third for Ireland in six appearances, after scoring against Azerbaijan and Luxembourg in World Cup qualifiers.

The result also extends Ireland's unbeaten run to seven games, while they have lost just one of their last 11.

Next up is a home friendly with Lithuania on Tuesday, while their Nations League campaign is due to get under way against Ukraine in June, although the fixture is likely to be rescheduled.

