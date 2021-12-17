KEANE BARRY, the Irish darts player is through to the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Meath man beat Hong Kong’s Royden Lam 3-2 at Alexandra Palace.

Barry had lost to Vincent van der Voort and Jeff Smith in his previous two attempts to advance beyond the opening round, but made it third time lucky with victory over Lam.

The 19-year-old squandered a 2-0 lead. However, Lam would roar back with some excellent play of his own to level the game at 2-2.

In the fifth leg of the final set, Lam would have had the darts had he managed to bring it to a deciding game. This resulted in both players losing their nerve somewhat, missing a number of doubles.

He conjured up checkouts of 108 and 121 against Lam to advance through to the next round

Barry will take on Jonny Clayton of Wales in a second-round match scheduled for Sunday.