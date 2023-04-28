Aer Lingus reveals three new routes for Irish sun-seekers as summer schedule kicks off
Travel

Aer Lingus reveals three new routes for Irish sun-seekers as summer schedule kicks off

Aer Lingus Cabin Crew Michelle Finn and Cara Dunne celebrate the commencement of the three new sun-filled European routes from the beginning of May

AER LINGUS has revealed three new routes in its summer schedule which will bring Irish sun-seekers to coveted destinations across Italy and Greece.

The Irish airline has confirmed it will be taking passengers from Ireland to Olbia, on the Italian island of Sardinia, to the Greek island of Kos and to Brindisi in Puglia, southern Italy, for the first time when its summer schedule kicks off next month.

Flights to Olbia and Kos will take off from Tuesday, May 2, with the new Brindisi route launching on May 27.

This summer Aer Lingus will begin flights to Olbia, on the Italian island of Sardinia, and the Greek island of Kos for the first time, as well as to Brindisi

Announcing the new routes, which are just three of the 53 European destinations that feature in the airline’s 2023 summer schedule, Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus’ Chief Customer Officer said: “The inaugural flights to a new destination always create great buzz for customers and employees alike and we’re excited to begin flying to two new Italian destinations and another Greek island in May.”

She added: “As was the case last year we are seeing huge demand for sun travel this summer, particularly our Mediterranean destinations, with many planning their holiday that little bit earlier than before.

“Equally our largest ever transatlantic programme of 2.25 million seats is proving popular with those eager to travel further afield.

“We will also begin flying to Cleveland, Ohio in May (19) as part of the 16 North American destinations we will serve this year so there is lots of look forward to this summer.”

