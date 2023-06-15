REBEL’S GUIDE: New interactive map gives tourists local tips on Cork city

KNOWN as the Rebel City because of its revolutionary spirit and history of resistance, Cork is a place that is steeped in history and full of stories.

A new Rebel’s Guide to Cork has recently been launched to help visitors explore the heart and soul of the city, which is locarted in Ireland’s Ancient East.

The interactive resource is packed with information about the best restaurants, bars, museums and landmarks to be found across the city.

With insider tips and recommendations from local experts, visitors can discover the hidden gems and secret spots that only the locals know about and capture the true spirit of Cork, regardless sof how long they are in the city.

The guide features an easy-to-use map interface that allows visitors to plan their route and explore at their own pace.

Simply by clicking on a destination, they get information and directions.

There is also information for anyone interested in doing some volunteer work during their visit, with a link to iVolunteer Cork.

The map has been created by Rebel City Tour, which runs walking tours of the city that delve into stories of Cork’s famous heroes and villains and give an authentic insight into how the city was shaped in the War of Independence.

Led by a passionate Cork man, the tour is story-based and visits the city‘s historic neighbourhoods, quaint alleyways and lively streets.

Rebel City Tour also offers additional experiences, including learnoing how to pull the perfect pint of Guinness or take a short lesson in speaking Irish.

Listed among its muct-visit places for anyone visitng Cork city are the seventeenth-century Elizabeth Fort, St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, considered to be a Neo-Gothic masterpiece, and Cork City Gaol, a magnificent castle-like building.

Foodies will also savour a visit to the English Market where epicurean delights abound, and to the Franciscan Well Brewery where an extensive range of award-winning craft beers, ales, lagers and stouts can be enjoyed.